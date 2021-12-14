After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan tests COVID +





Bangalore, first published on December 14, 2021 at 12:34 am IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora contracted the COVID 19 virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had confirmed the two actors’ Covid-19 reports and allegedly sealed the building where they are staying. Both actresses are said to have violated COVID standards and have attended many parties in Mumbai. Not only that, BMC ordered people who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita to undergo RT-PCR testing. Now, according to the latest news, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan have tested positive. Maheep is positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms of colds and fever, and is currently in isolation, according to a report. Additionally, she informed everyone she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19. However, there is no information from Maheep or Seema. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy a girls night out at Rhea Kapoor’s dinner Earlier last week, Kareena attended a dinner at the home of filmmaker and friend Rhea Kapoors in Mumbai with many other celebrities like Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Naina Sawhney Karishma Kapoor, etc. Kareena Kapoor was also seen with Malaika relaxing at their friend’s house next time around. daytime. Kamal Haasan recovered from Covid 19 a few days ago after his hospitalization, the actor was said to have tested positive on his return from the United States of America and showed mild symptoms. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Test Positive for Covid-19; BMC says the two “violated standards, attended several parties” Currently, according to reports, India has a total of 91,456 active cases of Covid-19, and official figures also indicate that the total number of deaths to date stands at 4 75,636 while 1,33 17 84 462 people have been vaccinated to date. Last updated on December 14, 2021, 00:34 AM IST

