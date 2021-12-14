What the Golden Globes mean for the Oscars: the issues of awards season

The Golden Globes is a brand that, at the moment, does not have a TV show.

The Critics Choice Awards have a TV show, but no brand. So no one is watching.

The two groups announced their nominations Monday morning. Both groups will announce their winners on January 9. If that sounds like a budding rivalry and the direction of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and the Critics Choice Awards, it is certain the stakes could not be lower.

Neither group has any relevance in this year’s awards season leading up to the Oscars, which takes place on the last Sunday in March, a date that, for now, appears to be around eight years away.

Studio and personal publicists spent the week leading up to the Globe and CCA nominations wondering how to react. Recognition of awards, even from a group as marginal as Critics Choice, is Something. And in a year when even well-reviewed and seemingly user-friendly films such as Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake and Will Smith’s biographical drama King Richard struggle to find a theatrical audience, any publicity boost is the welcome.

With the Globes, Hollywood’s anxiety about the reaction was understandable. Following a Times investigation which found that the association did not have black members and detailed allegations of financial and ethical breaches within the group, NBC announced that it would not air the show in 2022, issuing a statement expressing confidence that the HFPA was engaged in meaningful but necessary reform. time to get it right.

But the HFPA did not want to take a sabbatical year, despite a boycott by publicists. Relations did not thaw, even after the HFPA enacted a handful of reforms adding 21 members to its ranks, including six who are black, and approving a new set of regulations designed to control member conduct, regulate compensation. internal and ban the kinds of perks studios can give to influence the vote.

It’s only natural then to look at the Monday Golden Globe nominations and wonder if this list is what the HFPA members really liked or if it is a set of nominations calculated to signal Hollywood that a succession of the guard took place.

The answer lies somewhere in between. The picks had some weird signature wrinkles. The HFPA adores Marion Cotillard (Annette), so her nomination on Jennifer Hudsons turns into Aretha Franklin in Respect felt as predictable as, say, Snoop Dogg cashing a paycheck while agreeing to run up and turn nominees names wrong. pronounced in a work of performance art. (Ben Affleck should just go ahead with Ben Ef-flay.)

Well-received Sundance comedy-drama CODA has received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Assn. Nominations, including for supporting actor Troy Katsur, left. (Apple TV +)

Sin Heders’ charming coming-of-age drama CODA was nominated among the broad and mediocre House of Gucci. Likewise, CODA actor Troy Kotsur found favor for his touching turn as a deaf father against the insufferable assault on Gucci by Jared Letos.

No nomination for Guillermo del Toros’ next bloated black Nightmare Alley could be considered commendable … until you realize most voters probably haven’t watched the movie, which only started recently. press screenings. In fact, given that the studios haven’t hosted the HFPA members with the usual special screenings and lavish reception buffets this year, one suspects the group really didn’t see many suitors.

They didn’t go to the movies, one seasoned studio publicist told me, a claim echoed by many awards consultants I spoke with this month. Frankly I think they just read reviews and vote for the work that they have heard is good.

Perhaps this is why HFPA president Helen Hoehne pointed out that the group devoured the works in her opening remarks, using a verb that has typically been associated with the HFPA’s penchant for free food. .

A spokesperson for the HFPA insists the group had access to the same content as everyone else and never stopped watching movies until 2021.

Perhaps delinquent voters can make up for it over the holidays, in time for the Globes on January 9, which will take place in one form or another, likely without any of the nominees present, not necessarily on principle. , but simply because the show will not be televised. . (The Critics Choice ceremony will air simultaneously on CW and TBS on the same day.)

The Globes’ lack of airing leaves a void not in terms of glitz and glamor, as Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) will likely walk the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards. But Hollywood could use the marketing boost that the show, which has attracted between 18 million and 20 million viewers since the 2013 pandemic year, has been reliably delivered.

West Side Story is likely to win the Best Picture award, an awards consultant said of the musical Spielbergs, and that victory would keep it in theaters for a few more weeks.

Right now, adds another publicist, noting the grim box office news, he was almost desperate enough to welcome the HFPA again.