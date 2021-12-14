Golden Globes Announce Nominations Amid Hollywood Boycott





Kenneth Branagh, inspired by the childhood of Belfast and Jane Campions, the grim Western Power of the Dog tops Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, as troubled prices seek to ignore a Hollywood boycott for ethical breaches.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globe, has come under fire for allegations of racism, sexism, intimidation and corruption. Studios such as Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon are refusing to work with the HFPA, and the NBC television channel has dropped its Globes broadcast next month, meaning A-listers are unlikely to witness any form of ceremony whatsoever. It certainly won’t be the celebrity-hosted event we’ve had in the past, HFPA President Helen Hoehne told AFP as the Globe nominations announced in Los Angeles. We have a long history of giving awards and we just wanted to keep doing it as we always have, she added. Belfast and Power of the Dog collected seven nominations each for the 79e Golden Globe Awards. Deaf family drama Coda, sci-fi epic Dune, and Will Smiths’ tennis biopic King Richard, about Venus’ father and Serena Williams, completed the Globes’ best drama, biggest prize category. The acclaimed West Side Story remake Steven Spielbergs was among the top contenders for comedy or music, while the HBO drama Succession topped the Globes’ television section, with five nominations. Rival ceremony The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance after Oscar season in Hollywood, but their future has been cast in doubt. With the Globes broadcast on January 9 being canceled and doubts over whether the winners will even accept their prizes, rival Critics Choice Awards have rushed to host their own star-studded gala across town on the same day. The HFPA diversity line was triggered by a Los Angeles Times investigation earlier this year, showing that the organization did not have a single black member. More than 100 publicists in Tinseltown have also written to the HFPA to demand an end to discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical irregularities and suspected financial corruption. The organization rushed through reforms, including admitting its largest annual number of new members earlier this year. But actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo called the changes inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest. Globes voters have often been criticized for omitting good performances by actors and directors of color in their nominations. This year, three of the top nominees for dramatic actors were Black, including Smith, Denzel Washington in Tragedy of Macbeth, and arguably the biggest surprise in the Mahershala Ali category for low-key sci-fi Swan Song. Campion and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) notched rare nominations for Best Director. Collective silence Rapper Snoop Dogg was the surprise guest at the unveiling of the Globes nomination early in the morning at a Beverly Hills hotel, reading multiple categories. The ad, typically shown on major U.S. television morning shows but this time aired on the Globes YouTube page, has been criticized as lackluster. (I) within an hour of the unveiling of the candidacies, wrote the Los Angeles Times, Hollywood’s reaction has been collective silence. Rival Critics Choice Awards also unveiled the nominees on Monday, with Belfast and West Side Story leading the way with 11 nods, ahead of Dune and The Power of the Dog out of 10. Studios, including Disneys Pixar, have congratulated the two rounds of nominations. Kudos to the cast and crew at #PixarLuca on their #CriticsChoice and #GoldenGlobe nominations for Best Animated Feature, wrote his official account. (AFP)

