Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan reveals her father Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to his work with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re | Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The actor has now revealed his father, actor Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to the two stars’ collaboration.
Sara Ali Khan has revealed that her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, praised Akshay Kumar after learning that she and Akshay were working together at Atrangi Re.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked together on several films. These include Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Aarzoo. They were last seen together in 2008.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about Saif’s thoughts on Akshay as a co-star, Sara said: (Saif) said (Akshay) was awesome and had a great time working with him and I’m sure that I will too. Sharing her own experience working with Akshay, Sara added, Outstanding. I think he’s a superstar and has such a great presence and exceptional energy, but the coolest part is he’s so humble. I never felt like I was working with India’s biggest superstar. He was so easy to get along with and relaxed and easy to work with.
Sara has been busy promoting Atrangi Re along with Akshay and Dhanush. She shared videos of her dancing to the song Chaka Chak with various stars including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit. The film is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar on December 24.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan give rhythm to Brown Munde at the AP Dhillon concert. look
Atrangi Re marks Sara’s debut film starring both the main cast and filmmaker Aanand L Rai. She started shooting for the film shortly after the release of Love Aaj Kal last year and received poor reviews.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Sara said the failure to direct Imtiaz Ali affected her self-confidence while filming Atrangi Re. However, Aanand helped her regain confidence. During one of our first days, Aanand monsieur told me, Tu hil gayi hogi Love Aaj Kal ke baad (You must be shaken up after Love Aaj Kal), but you must play on the front foot. My mother [Amrita Singh] made sure that Kedarnath [2018] and Simbas [2018] the success did not affect my behavior on the set of Love Aaj Kals. So it’s just that failure to do this doesn’t affect Atrangi Re. It’s harder to forget a failure than the peak of a success, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. -she says.
