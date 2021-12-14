Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 | Bombay News

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Both are showing mild symptoms and are being quarantined at home, according to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body said Kapoor and Arora, both residents of Bandra, recently attended a private meeting hosted by a friend after which they developed mild symptoms.

Vinayak Vispute, deputy commissioner of the H / Ouest district (West Bandra zone), said on Monday afternoon that the two actors underwent an RT-PCR test after developing mild symptoms. They had recently attended a private meeting hosted by another friend. We gathered information that it was a small gathering and lasted just over two hours. All other guests have been asked to be tested for Covid-19. The actors showed full cooperation with the BMC.

After Kapoor and Arora tested positive on Sunday, the civic body sealed their homes according to protocol. The RT-PCR tests of the two actors were carried out on Saturday. About 15 high-risk contacts and 15 close contacts of the actors have been found, and their RT-PCR tests are ongoing. The search for other contacts is in progress.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the BMC’s public health service, said: Both actors had already taken both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

The BMC will regularly monitor the health status of the actors to see if both need to be hospitalized. Right now, we have asked them to be in home quarantine, an officer said.

He added, according to information with the civic body, there is no travel history in either case. The BMC will go through all of their contacts and check if anyone has a history of international travel. In this case, the respective samples will be collected and sent for genome sequencing in order to research Omicron.