Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: The Bollywood Divas Who Wore The Sabyasachi Mangalsutra For Their Wedding





The whole internet can’t help but gush from the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The newlywed couple shared photos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, and today, December 11, they also posted clips from their Haldi ceremony. On Thursday, Katrina and Vicky had said their vows at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Photos of the ceremony, in the presence of close friends and family members, are circulating on social media and are a sight to behold. Especially Katrina’s wedding trousseau, from her red Sabyasachi lehenga to heirloom Sabyasachi jewelry to the Tiffany & Co engagement ring and more. However, what caught our attention was Katrina’s mangalsutra, which is also a creation of the ace-designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Katrina chose a single-strand solitary mangalsutra from Sabyasachi for her big day. The elegant jewel can be seen in one of the photos shared by the star, where she and Vicky are enjoying a frank moment. In case you missed it, here’s a look at her bespoke jewelry. Katrina chose a classic hand-woven matka silk red Sabyasachi bridal lehenga for her special day. The set comes with fine tilla work and edging embroidered with velvet zardozi, and the star paired it with a veil, trimmed with handmade kiran. The bespoke bridal jewelry she wore with the lehenga included the single-stranded mangalsutra, which seems to be becoming a favorite among Bollywood brides. READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif stuns Sabyasachi again, this time in an ivory haldi lehenga Katrina isn’t the first celebrity to choose Sabyasachi to design her mangasutra for the wedding day. Before Katrina, Patralekhaa and Priyanka Chopra wore the Sabyasachi mangalsutra for their wedding. Patralekhaa, who married Rajkummar Rao last month, chose mangalsutra Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger for her wedding. The unique single strand piece of jewelry is made of 18k gold and features the Sabyasachi logo, onyx, pearls and a chain of black and gold pearls. Patralekhaa married Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018, also chose a mangalsutra from Sabyasachi. The designer even posted a video showing how the design came to fruition. Like Patralekhaa and Katrina, Priyanka’s mangalsutra is also an elegant one-stranded piece with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant. Priyanka Chopra wearing a mangalsutra from Sabysachi. Aside from those divas who picked Sabyasachi for their big day, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor wore single stranded mangasutra. This elegant single-stranded piece of jewelry is fast becoming a must-have option for many brides. Sonam had personalized hers with symbols of her and her husband, the astrological signs of Anand Ahuja – Gemini and Leo. He came with a loner in the center. As for Deepika, who married Ranveer Singh, the actor wore an elegant and elegant one-strand mangalsutra in gold and black pearls with a solitaire as a centerpiece. Which of these is your favorite? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Many thanks to the following website for this valuable content.

Source of content here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movs.world/movie-actors/katrina-kaif-to-priyanka-chopra-bollywood-divas-who-wore-sabyasachi-mangalsutra-for-their-wedding-fashion-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos