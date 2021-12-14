Entertainment on the Plaza changes name and location in 2022 – The Daily Reporter

Founded in 1986, the Concerts on the Plaza series was a staple from the summer until the pandemic. Now the series is moving to the new Depot Street Park. “>

GREENFIELD – The popular Entertainment on the Plaza concert series – created by Greenfield Banking Co. 35 years ago – will soon have a new host and a new home.

The local tradition of live music has been handed over to the Greenfield Parks Department, which will move the concert series to the new Depot Street Park next year.

The bank will remain involved in the concert series as a major sponsor.

Since 1986, the summer musical event has drawn large crowds to Courthouse Plaza in downtown Greenfield, where a variety of musical acts have taken the stage on Friday nights.

Renée Rupley, GBC’s marketing director, said the concert series will be in good hands with the Parks Department.

“We enjoyed working with them. They are very respectful of the tradition of Entertainment on the Plaza, and we look forward to their new ideas as we continue the series, which will be renamed Entertainment at Depot Street Park to reflect the change of venue, ”she said. .

Rupley said the new location for the new park – which sits between Riley and Pennsylvania streets along the Pennsy Trail – eliminates the need for spectators to cross State or Main streets to get to the location, as they l ‘have done in the past.

“Traffic noise will not interfere with the performance hearing either,” she said of the square’s proximity to busy thoroughfares.

The concert series has been canceled for the past two years as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would have marked the 35th year of downtown music events.

Rupley is excited to see the positive changes the venue change will bring over the next year.

“This new location has been designed for performances like this and has an elevated stage that will dramatically improve the visibility of the performers,” she said. “The layout of the new venue will also be better for sound distribution, as we won’t have to contend with sound bouncing off the courthouse or trying to cover a 180 degree expanse around the performers. “

Skye Mackenzie, deputy manager of the Greenfield Parks department, said the bank would still be engaged in the concert series.

“We were happy to help use the strengths of the park and some of our expertise to help preserve the Entertainment on the Plaza concert series as a community event,” he said.

“It will be a lot of fun working with the bank to make sure the concert series remains an event that everyone can look forward to year after year.”

Entertainment on the Plaza has followed a recurring format over the years, bringing back popular groups like the Wright Brothers Band year after year.

While the Wright Brothers recently retired, Mackenzie said the concert series will always follow a format similar to what has been done in the past.

“We’re going to try to keep the same genres and keep a lot of the same bands. Greenfield Bank has shared contact information for previous groups, and we will be contacting you very soon over the next few weeks to see what we can do to book groups in 2022, ”he said.

In addition to the Entertainment at Depot Street Park concerts, the Parks Department is also hosting other performances at the new venue next year.

“Right now we’re looking at six shows for Entertainment at Depot Street Park’s lineup, and four headliners outside of that,” Mackenzie said, “but we don’t have any details to share yet.”

To keep an eye on the latest developments in concert programming, visit the Greenfield Parks Department Facebook page.