Entertainment
Experience the magic of the movie festivals at Universal Studios Hollywood
Escape to the festive cinematic sights and sounds of Universal Studios Hollywood This winter!
It’s starting to look a lot like Grinchmas
Just ask the Which Who’s Who of Who-ville when you walk through Universal Plaza in all its Grinchmas glory. I love lounging around in the merry mashup of the Seuss classic and Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation with Jim Carrey. Along with various citizens of Whoville, you can meet iconic vacation queen Martha May, the mayor, Cindy Lou and the villain himself with his trusty dog Max! We know the Grinch is the star of the West Coast Universal festivities, but did you know you might meet a real Max. He’s played by a number of trained canine artists, who make the The best job. While entertainment offerings have been cut, this area still raises morale thanks to its fantastic performers and the heart of classic Grinch history. It is so necessary in a year when we find Christmas again.
Lighting
For children AND children at heart, there is the Illumination space which includes Minions and The Secret Life of Pets areas covered with a holiday decor with stray characters to celebrate. There is also by far the cutest merry-go-round in any theme park: The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash. It is definitely not to be missed. Imagine being surrounded by an overload of cute animals and not having to take them for a walk. Sure, they’re animatronic, but their lovable character is everything. If they are leading the uprising of the robots, we are so doomed.
Friendship at sunset
Spielberg’s Studio Tour of the Month for a new release takes on a whole new life. It was so special to be on the ride he got off to launch his career. Not only that, but you see the backlot streets adorned with its name and the small road leading to Amblin’s production offices. The real magic of cinema happens when you walk past the jurassic park photo of the cars and towards the Amity seaside. There, at sunset on the occasion of our visit, the idyllic waters are always disturbed by a Grand Blanc. This is the highlight of my favorite walk through Universal Studios Hollywood. I will never tire of Bruce’s close-up and hope their legend never fades. It is the icon of the park and truly the model for the exciting close encounter with dinosaurs on the Jurassic World ride.
As night falls, stage lights illuminate areas like Spielbergs standing for War of the Worlds, which, with the current foggy conditions in LA, seemed so apocalyptic. And finally, were starting to see the return of Norman Bates during the Hitchcock sections of the tour. The only disappointment is that the old Whoville set, which was really unraveling, was not replaced with another festive film overlay. This is surprising considering that during Horror Nights the park features Netflix shows like Strange things and The Haunting of Hill House. I’d love to see this collaboration extend to the holidays with the growing universe of Netflix’s holiday movies. Imagine a Christmas Chronicles musical space! Same The Christmas Prince and The worlds of Princess Switch would be fun to see appear in the streets of Little Europe. Or just pull from their recent vacation outings like Last christmas where do you know Black christmas.
Wizarding world
Ending the night watching the lights of Hogwarts Castle with the soundtrack of a John Williams music mix is the perfect way to end the night. However, it is a bit difficult because the way to see it makes a bottleneck to the right of the entrance to Hogsmeade. From this article, it’s the only way to go to anything in the area, even if you’re not watching the light show. This can be quite tricky if you’re looking for a bite to eat, just want a hot butter beer, or go for walks. You pretty much have to wait until the end of an entire show before you can fully enter the country. This is mainly due to the space available, but can use an overflow queue behind doors that were open during the HHN by Forbidden journey. During a pandemic, even with the masking on the outside, it can feel a bit overwhelming. As it was the start of the vacation when we visited, it looks like procedures will evolve as the vacation continues.
And a happy new year!
All in all, it’s good to be back in the parks for the holidays and being able to get away from it all in our favorite cinematic worlds. There’s plenty of party food and goodies all over the park, but we can’t wait to go back to try the boozy ones. We got an enriched peppermint hot chocolate that helped fight the so-called cold winter that is finally upon us. So if you are visiting this month, be sure to keep an eye out for seasonal selections. And recently announced is Universal Studios Hollywoods NYE’s EVE event which turns the park into a hub of live entertainment with live music and DJs to ring in 2022. So there’s plenty to do if you want to. you avenge by traveling in winter as the vacation runs through Jan. 9 at Universal Studios on the West Coast. Travel safely, take precautions, take note of state and county protocols, but most of all, have a great vacation!
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Universal Studios Hollywood.
