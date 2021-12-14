2022 Golden Globes Nominations – List of Film and TV Nominees – Deadline

Connect with us

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which over the past eight months has reformed its organization following criticism of a lack of membership diversity, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.

that of Kenneth Branagh Belfast by Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The power of the dog Netflix’s pace all the nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored 17 prominent names. HBO / HBO Max leads TV side with 10 names, including top five for reigning Emmy champion Succession.

The Beverly Hilton event, chaired by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, both of whom read the nominations, comes amid fallout that has seen studios, networks and major PR firms sever ties from Working with the organization and NBC, which airs the Globes every year as a key milestone in awards season, decide not to air the 2022 edition.

Film nominations at the Critics Choice Awards led by “Belfast” and “West Side Story”

The 79-year-old HFPA has made changes since April, expanding its journalist ranks to include more diverse members, restructuring its board of directors, hiring a diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and amending its bylaws , but advance with some semblance of rewards this season.

In October, HFPA interim CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group was planning to hold some sort of awards ceremony on January 9, although it did not have a broadcast house.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today as he opened the nomination ceremony, which was broadcast online, adding that the 21 new members “not only brought new perspective, but new ideas that will help us continue to evolve.

Here is the list of nominees for this year:

MOVIES

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – DRAMA

BELFAST
Focus Features

CODA
Apple TV +

DUNE
Warner bros

KING RICHARD
Warner bros

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A CINEMA – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN
THE LOST GIRL

NICOLE KIDMAN
BE THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA
GUCCI’S HOUSE

KRISTEN STEWART
SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALLI
SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM
BE THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
THE POWER OF THE DOG

SMITH
KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON
MACBETH’S TRAGEDY

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO
MGM

DO NOT SEARCH
Netflix

LICORICE PIZZA
MGM

TICK, TICK… BOOM!
Netflix

WEST SIDE STORY
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD
ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM
LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE
DO NOT SEARCH

PIERRE EMMA
CRUEL

RACHEL ZEGLER
WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO
DO NOT SEARCH

Pierre Dinklage
CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD
TICK, TICK… BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN
LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS
IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – ANIMATED

CHARM
Walt Disney Studios Cinema

TO FLEE
Neon / Participant

LUCA
Walt Disney Studios Cinema

MY SUNNY MAAD
Totem films

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Walt disney studios

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (OLD FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO.6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)
Sony Pictures Classics

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)
Janus Films

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)
Netflix

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)
Amazon Studios

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)
Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA

BALFE CAITRIONA
BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE
WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST
THE POWER OF THE DOG

TODAY ELLIS
KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA
WHO PASSED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA

BEN AFFLECK
THE OFFER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN
BELFAST

CIARN HINDS
BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR
CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – CINEMA

KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST

JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL
THE LOST GIRL

STEVEN SPIELBERG
WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE
DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – CINEMATIC IMAGE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST

JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY
DO NOT SEARCH

AARON SORKIN
BE THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT
FRENCH EXPEDITION

GERMAINE FRANCO
CHARM

JONNY GREENWOOD
THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS
PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER
DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” – KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“TWO ORUGUITAS” – CHARM
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics

“DOWN TO JOIE” – BELFAST
Music by: Van Morrison
Van Morrison lyrics

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” – RESPECT
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” – NO TIME TO DIE
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA

LUPINE
NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW
APPLE TV +

LAYING
FX

SQUID GAME
NETFLIX

SUCCESSION
HBO / HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA
PROCESSING

JENNIFER ANISTON
THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI
THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH FOAM
THE TALE OF THE HAND WOMAN

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ
LAYING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX
SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE
SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER
LAYING

JEREMY FORT
SUCCESSION

OMAR SY
LUPINE

BEST TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

GREAT
HULU

HACKS
HBO / HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
HULU

RESERVATION DOGS
FX

TED LASSO
APPLE TV +

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER
HACKS

SHE FANNING
GREAT

AISS RAE
UNSAFE

TRACKED ELLIS ROSS
BLACKISH

INTELLIGENT JEAN
HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON
BLACKISH

NICOLAS HOULT
GREAT

STEVE MARTIN
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORTS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS
TED LASSO

BEST LIMITED TV SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TV

DOPESICK
HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
FX

MAID
NETFLIX

EASTOWN MARE
HBO / HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILWAY
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN
WEDDING SCENES

CYNTHIA ERIVO
ENGINEER: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN
WALLAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY
MAID

KATE WINSLET
EASTOWN MARE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, AN ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETANY
WALLAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC
WEDDING SCENES

MICHAEL KEATON
DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR
HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM
THE SNAKE

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING TELEVISION ROLE

JENNIFER COOLIDGE
THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER
DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL
MAID

SARAH SNOOK
SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM
TED LASSO

BETTER PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING RLE FOR TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP
THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN
SUCCESSION

MARK DOUBLE
THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN
TED LASSO

OR YEONG-SU
SQUID GAME

NOMINATIONS BY CINEMA

MOVIE

Belfast 7
The power of the dog 7
Don’t look for 4
King Richard 4
Licorice Pizza 4
West Side Story 4
Be the Ricardos 3
Dune 3
Charm 3
Code 2
Cyrano 2
The lost girl 2
parallel mothers 2
tick, tick… BOOM! 2
Annette 1
Compartment n ° 6 1
Cruel 1
Drive my car 1
Tammy Faye’s eyes 1
Run away 1
The French dispatch 1
The hand of God 1
A hero 1
Gucci House 1
In the heights 1
Luca 1
my sunny maad 1
No time to die 1
Pass 1
Raya and the last dragon 1
Respect 1
Spencer 1
Swan song 1
The tender bar 1
The Tragedy of Macbeth 1

DISTRIBUTER

Netflix 17
MGM / United Artists Exit 9
Warner Bros. 8
Focus Features 7
Amazon Studios 6
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4
Apple TV + 3
Sony Pictures Classics 3
Projector Photos 2
A24 / Apple TV + 1
Janus Films 1
Neon 1
Neon / Participant 1
Totem films 1

APPOINTMENTS BY TELEVISION

SERIES

Succession 5
The morning show 4
Ted lasso 4
Sick 3
the big 3
Hacks 3
Maid 3
Only the murders in building 3
Pose 3
Squid set 3
Black-ish 2
Lupine 2
Easttown Mare 2
Scenes from a wedding 2
Wandavision 2
Genie: Aretha 1
The good fight 1
Halston 1
The Handmaid’s Tale 1
Impeachment: American Crime Story 1
In treatment 1
Insecure 1
Dogs reservation 1
The Serpent 1
The Underground Railroad 1
The white lotus 1

DISTRIBUTER

HBO / HBO Max 15
hulu 10
Netflix 10
Apple TV + 8
Effects 5
ABC 2
Disney + 2
Amazon Prime Video 1
National Geographic 1
Paramount + 1

