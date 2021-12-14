2022 Golden Globes Nominations – List of Film and TV Nominees – Deadline

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which over the past eight months has reformed its organization following criticism of a lack of membership diversity, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.

that of Kenneth Branagh Belfast by Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The power of the dog Netflix’s pace all the nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored 17 prominent names. HBO / HBO Max leads TV side with 10 names, including top five for reigning Emmy champion Succession.

The Beverly Hilton event, chaired by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, both of whom read the nominations, comes amid fallout that has seen studios, networks and major PR firms sever ties from Working with the organization and NBC, which airs the Globes every year as a key milestone in awards season, decide not to air the 2022 edition.

Film nominations at the Critics Choice Awards led by “Belfast” and “West Side Story”

The 79-year-old HFPA has made changes since April, expanding its journalist ranks to include more diverse members, restructuring its board of directors, hiring a diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and amending its bylaws , but advance with some semblance of rewards this season.

In October, HFPA interim CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group was planning to hold some sort of awards ceremony on January 9, although it did not have a broadcast house.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today as he opened the nomination ceremony, which was broadcast online, adding that the 21 new members “not only brought new perspective, but new ideas that will help us continue to evolve.

Here is the list of nominees for this year:

MOVIES

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – DRAMA

BELFAST

Focus Features

CODA

Apple TV +

DUNE

Warner bros

KING RICHARD

Warner bros

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A CINEMA – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN

THE LOST GIRL

NICOLE KIDMAN

BE THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA

GUCCI’S HOUSE

KRISTEN STEWART

SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALLI

SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM

BE THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

THE POWER OF THE DOG

SMITH

KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MACBETH’S TRAGEDY

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO

MGM

DO NOT SEARCH

Netflix

LICORICE PIZZA

MGM

TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Netflix

WEST SIDE STORY

20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD

ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM

LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

DO NOT SEARCH

PIERRE EMMA

CRUEL

RACHEL ZEGLER

WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

DO NOT SEARCH

Pierre Dinklage

CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD

TICK, TICK… BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN

LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS

IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – ANIMATED

CHARM

Walt Disney Studios Cinema

TO FLEE

Neon / Participant

LUCA

Walt Disney Studios Cinema

MY SUNNY MAAD

Totem films

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Walt disney studios

BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (OLD FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO.6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)

Sony Pictures Classics

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)

Janus Films

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)

Netflix

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)

Amazon Studios

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)

Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA

BALFE CAITRIONA

BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE

WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST

THE POWER OF THE DOG

TODAY ELLIS

KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA

WHO PASSED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA

BEN AFFLECK

THE OFFER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN

BELFAST

CIARN HINDS

BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR

CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE

THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – CINEMA

KENNETH BRANAGH

BELFAST

JANE CAMPION

THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL

THE LOST GIRL

STEVEN SPIELBERG

WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE

DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – CINEMATIC IMAGE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON

LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH

BELFAST

JANE CAMPION

THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY

DO NOT SEARCH

AARON SORKIN

BE THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT

FRENCH EXPEDITION

GERMAINE FRANCO

CHARM

JONNY GREENWOOD

THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS

PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER

DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” – KING RICHARD

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“TWO ORUGUITAS” – CHARM

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics

“DOWN TO JOIE” – BELFAST

Music by: Van Morrison

Van Morrison lyrics

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” – RESPECT

Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” – NO TIME TO DIE

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA



LUPINE

NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW

APPLE TV +

LAYING

FX

SQUID GAME

NETFLIX

SUCCESSION

HBO / HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA

PROCESSING

JENNIFER ANISTON

THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI

THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH FOAM

THE TALE OF THE HAND WOMAN

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ

LAYING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX

SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE

SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER

LAYING

JEREMY FORT

SUCCESSION

OMAR SY

LUPINE

BEST TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

GREAT

HULU

HACKS

HBO / HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

HULU

RESERVATION DOGS

FX

TED LASSO

APPLE TV +

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER

HACKS

SHE FANNING

GREAT

AISS RAE

UNSAFE

TRACKED ELLIS ROSS

BLACKISH

INTELLIGENT JEAN

HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON

BLACKISH

NICOLAS HOULT

GREAT

STEVE MARTIN

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORTS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS

TED LASSO

BEST LIMITED TV SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TV

DOPESICK

HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

FX

MAID

NETFLIX

EASTOWN MARE

HBO / HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILWAY

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN

WEDDING SCENES

CYNTHIA ERIVO

ENGINEER: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN

WALLAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY

MAID

KATE WINSLET

EASTOWN MARE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, AN ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETANY

WALLAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC

WEDDING SCENES

MICHAEL KEATON

DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR

HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM

THE SNAKE

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING TELEVISION ROLE

JENNIFER COOLIDGE

THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER

DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL

MAID

SARAH SNOOK

SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM

TED LASSO

BETTER PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING RLE FOR TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP

THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN

SUCCESSION

MARK DOUBLE

THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN

TED LASSO

OR YEONG-SU

SQUID GAME

NOMINATIONS BY CINEMA

MOVIE

Belfast 7

The power of the dog 7

Don’t look for 4

King Richard 4

Licorice Pizza 4

West Side Story 4

Be the Ricardos 3

Dune 3

Charm 3

Code 2

Cyrano 2

The lost girl 2

parallel mothers 2

tick, tick… BOOM! 2

Annette 1

Compartment n ° 6 1

Cruel 1

Drive my car 1

Tammy Faye’s eyes 1

Run away 1

The French dispatch 1

The hand of God 1

A hero 1

Gucci House 1

In the heights 1

Luca 1

my sunny maad 1

No time to die 1

Pass 1

Raya and the last dragon 1

Respect 1

Spencer 1

Swan song 1

The tender bar 1

The Tragedy of Macbeth 1

DISTRIBUTER

Netflix 17

MGM / United Artists Exit 9

Warner Bros. 8

Focus Features 7

Amazon Studios 6

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6

20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4

Apple TV + 3

Sony Pictures Classics 3

Projector Photos 2

A24 / Apple TV + 1

Janus Films 1

Neon 1

Neon / Participant 1

Totem films 1

APPOINTMENTS BY TELEVISION

SERIES

Succession 5

The morning show 4

Ted lasso 4

Sick 3

the big 3

Hacks 3

Maid 3

Only the murders in building 3

Pose 3

Squid set 3

Black-ish 2

Lupine 2

Easttown Mare 2

Scenes from a wedding 2

Wandavision 2

Genie: Aretha 1

The good fight 1

Halston 1

The Handmaid’s Tale 1

Impeachment: American Crime Story 1

In treatment 1

Insecure 1

Dogs reservation 1

The Serpent 1

The Underground Railroad 1

The white lotus 1

DISTRIBUTER

HBO / HBO Max 15

hulu 10

Netflix 10

Apple TV + 8

Effects 5

ABC 2

Disney + 2

Amazon Prime Video 1

National Geographic 1

Paramount + 1