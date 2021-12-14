Entertainment
2022 Golden Globes Nominations – List of Film and TV Nominees – Deadline
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which over the past eight months has reformed its organization following criticism of a lack of membership diversity, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.
that of Kenneth Branagh Belfast by Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The power of the dog Netflix’s pace all the nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored 17 prominent names. HBO / HBO Max leads TV side with 10 names, including top five for reigning Emmy champion Succession.
The Beverly Hilton event, chaired by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, both of whom read the nominations, comes amid fallout that has seen studios, networks and major PR firms sever ties from Working with the organization and NBC, which airs the Globes every year as a key milestone in awards season, decide not to air the 2022 edition.
Film nominations at the Critics Choice Awards led by “Belfast” and “West Side Story”
The 79-year-old HFPA has made changes since April, expanding its journalist ranks to include more diverse members, restructuring its board of directors, hiring a diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and amending its bylaws , but advance with some semblance of rewards this season.
In October, HFPA interim CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group was planning to hold some sort of awards ceremony on January 9, although it did not have a broadcast house.
“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today as he opened the nomination ceremony, which was broadcast online, adding that the 21 new members “not only brought new perspective, but new ideas that will help us continue to evolve.
Here is the list of nominees for this year:
MOVIES
BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – DRAMA
BELFAST
Focus Features
CODA
Apple TV +
DUNE
Warner bros
KING RICHARD
Warner bros
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A CINEMA – DRAMA
JESSICA CHASTAIN
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
OLIVIA COLMAN
THE LOST GIRL
NICOLE KIDMAN
BE THE RICARDOS
LADY GAGA
GUCCI’S HOUSE
KRISTEN STEWART
SPENCER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – DRAMA
MAHERSHALA ALLI
SWAN SONG
JAVIER BARDEM
BE THE RICARDOS
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
THE POWER OF THE DOG
SMITH
KING RICHARD
DENZEL WASHINGTON
MACBETH’S TRAGEDY
BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
CYRANO
MGM
DO NOT SEARCH
Netflix
LICORICE PIZZA
MGM
TICK, TICK… BOOM!
Netflix
WEST SIDE STORY
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A FILM – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARION COTILLARD
ANNETTE
ALANA HAIM
LICORICE PIZZA
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
DO NOT SEARCH
PIERRE EMMA
CRUEL
RACHEL ZEGLER
WEST SIDE STORY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A CINEMA – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
DO NOT SEARCH
Pierre Dinklage
CYRANO
ANDREW GARFIELD
TICK, TICK… BOOM!
COOPER HOFFMAN
LICORICE PIZZA
ANTHONY RAMOS
IN THE HEIGHTS
BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – ANIMATED
CHARM
Walt Disney Studios Cinema
TO FLEE
Neon / Participant
LUCA
Walt Disney Studios Cinema
MY SUNNY MAAD
Totem films
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Walt disney studios
BEST CUMULATIVE FILM – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (OLD FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
COMPARTMENT NO.6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)
Sony Pictures Classics
DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)
Janus Films
THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)
Netflix
A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)
Amazon Studios
PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)
Sony Pictures Classics
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA
BALFE CAITRIONA
BELFAST
ARIANA DEBOSE
WEST SIDE STORY
KIRSTEN DUNST
THE POWER OF THE DOG
TODAY ELLIS
KING RICHARD
RUTH NEGGA
WHO PASSED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY CINEMA
BEN AFFLECK
THE OFFER BAR
JAMIE DORNAN
BELFAST
CIARN HINDS
BELFAST
TROY KOTSUR
CODA
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST DIRECTOR – CINEMA
KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST
JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL
THE LOST GIRL
STEVEN SPIELBERG
WEST SIDE STORY
DENIS VILLENEUVE
DUNE
BEST SCREENPLAY – CINEMATIC IMAGE
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
LICORICE PIZZA
KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST
JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG
ADAM MCKAY
DO NOT SEARCH
AARON SORKIN
BE THE RICARDOS
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT
FRENCH EXPEDITION
GERMAINE FRANCO
CHARM
JONNY GREENWOOD
THE POWER OF THE DOG
ALBERTO IGLESIAS
PARALLEL MOTHERS
HANS ZIMMER
DUNE
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“BE ALIVE” – KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“TWO ORUGUITAS” – CHARM
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics
“DOWN TO JOIE” – BELFAST
Music by: Van Morrison
Van Morrison lyrics
“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” – RESPECT
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“NO TIME TO DIE” – NO TIME TO DIE
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
TELEVISION
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
LUPINE
NETFLIX
THE MORNING SHOW
APPLE TV +
LAYING
FX
SQUID GAME
NETFLIX
SUCCESSION
HBO / HBO MAX
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
UZO ADUBA
PROCESSING
JENNIFER ANISTON
THE MORNING SHOW
CHRISTINE BARANSKI
THE GOOD FIGHT
ELISABETH FOAM
THE TALE OF THE HAND WOMAN
MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ
LAYING
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
BRIAN COX
SUCCESSION
LEE JUNG-JAE
SQUID GAME
BILLY PORTER
LAYING
JEREMY FORT
SUCCESSION
OMAR SY
LUPINE
BEST TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
GREAT
HULU
HACKS
HBO / HBO MAX
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
HULU
RESERVATION DOGS
FX
TED LASSO
APPLE TV +
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
HANNAH EINBINDER
HACKS
SHE FANNING
GREAT
AISS RAE
UNSAFE
TRACKED ELLIS ROSS
BLACKISH
INTELLIGENT JEAN
HACKS
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANTHONY ANDERSON
BLACKISH
NICOLAS HOULT
GREAT
STEVE MARTIN
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MARTIN SHORTS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS
TED LASSO
BEST LIMITED TV SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TV
DOPESICK
HULU
IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
FX
MAID
NETFLIX
EASTOWN MARE
HBO / HBO MAX
THE UNDERGROUND RAILWAY
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
JESSICA CHASTAIN
WEDDING SCENES
CYNTHIA ERIVO
ENGINEER: ARETHA
ELIZABETH OLSEN
WALLAVISION
MARGARET QUALLEY
MAID
KATE WINSLET
EASTOWN MARE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, AN ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
PAUL BETANY
WALLAVISION
OSCAR ISAAC
WEDDING SCENES
MICHAEL KEATON
DOPESICK
EWAN MCGREGOR
HALSTON
TAHAR RAHIM
THE SNAKE
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING TELEVISION ROLE
JENNIFER COOLIDGE
THE WHITE LOTUS
KAITLYN DEVER
DOPESICK
ANDIE MACDOWELL
MAID
SARAH SNOOK
SUCCESSION
HANNAH WADDINGHAM
TED LASSO
BETTER PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING RLE FOR TELEVISION
BILLY CRUDUP
THE MORNING SHOW
KIERAN CULKIN
SUCCESSION
MARK DOUBLE
THE MORNING SHOW
BRETT GOLDSTEIN
TED LASSO
OR YEONG-SU
SQUID GAME
NOMINATIONS BY CINEMA
MOVIE
Belfast 7
The power of the dog 7
Don’t look for 4
King Richard 4
Licorice Pizza 4
West Side Story 4
Be the Ricardos 3
Dune 3
Charm 3
Code 2
Cyrano 2
The lost girl 2
parallel mothers 2
tick, tick… BOOM! 2
Annette 1
Compartment n ° 6 1
Cruel 1
Drive my car 1
Tammy Faye’s eyes 1
Run away 1
The French dispatch 1
The hand of God 1
A hero 1
Gucci House 1
In the heights 1
Luca 1
my sunny maad 1
No time to die 1
Pass 1
Raya and the last dragon 1
Respect 1
Spencer 1
Swan song 1
The tender bar 1
The Tragedy of Macbeth 1
DISTRIBUTER
Netflix 17
MGM / United Artists Exit 9
Warner Bros. 8
Focus Features 7
Amazon Studios 6
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4
Apple TV + 3
Sony Pictures Classics 3
Projector Photos 2
A24 / Apple TV + 1
Janus Films 1
Neon 1
Neon / Participant 1
Totem films 1
APPOINTMENTS BY TELEVISION
SERIES
Succession 5
The morning show 4
Ted lasso 4
Sick 3
the big 3
Hacks 3
Maid 3
Only the murders in building 3
Pose 3
Squid set 3
Black-ish 2
Lupine 2
Easttown Mare 2
Scenes from a wedding 2
Wandavision 2
Genie: Aretha 1
The good fight 1
Halston 1
The Handmaid’s Tale 1
Impeachment: American Crime Story 1
In treatment 1
Insecure 1
Dogs reservation 1
The Serpent 1
The Underground Railroad 1
The white lotus 1
DISTRIBUTER
HBO / HBO Max 15
hulu 10
Netflix 10
Apple TV + 8
Effects 5
ABC 2
Disney + 2
Amazon Prime Video 1
National Geographic 1
Paramount + 1
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/golden-globe-nominations-2021-film-tv-1234889854/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
