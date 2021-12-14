See a ‘wonderful’ screening, for free, in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Tuesday December 14 at 7 p.m. free entry

Chinese TCL 6 in Hollywood

RSVP to [email protected] before noon on December 14; participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the theater toy drive There are so many iconic scenes in 1947’s “It’s a Wonderful Life”, from the opening of the dance floor to reveal the pool below, to George bringing Mary home after the dance, to little ZuZu kindly explaining what it means to ring a bell near the film’s poignant conclusion. But almost any fan of the timeless Christmas movie will quote George Bailey running through the middle of Bedford Falls, shouting relieved greetings to various businesses, as a main and touching moment from the holiday classic. You are welcome to do the same, if you wish, by going to TCL Chinese 6 theaters for a free screening of “It’s a wonderful life” to Tuesday 14 December. Sure, the names of the businesses in Hollywood are different from those found in the fictional Bedford Falls, but the feeling would surely be the same when you yell “Merry Christmas, Musso and Frank Grill!” and “Merry Christmas, El Capitan Theater!” But don’t take on the identity of a recently renewed George Bailey for too long – you’ll want to get to the theater before the 7pm screening. And long before that? You will need RSVP, to inform the organizers of your coming. You can do this by sending an email to [email protected] before noon on December 14th. This joyful return to the local community has another return element: guests are encouraged to show up with an unwrapped toy for the theater toy drive. If you know the film by heart, line by line, consider this a scintillating chance to see it in the heart of Tinseltown. If you’ve never seen this good seminal seasonal good, or if you saw it a long time ago, it might be time to revisit it. The deep and delicious Frank Capra helm film regularly makes all kinds of Cinematic Top 10 lists, even though it was decades before the film made its way into our collective hearts and minds, thanks to repeated broadcasts on television. The quintessential small town on screen is, as mentioned, the charming snow-capped Bedford Falls. But Bedford Falls has come to life in sunny Southern California, with local towns such as Encino, Beverly Hills, and La Caada Flintridge starring the Christmas village of our cinematic dreams.

