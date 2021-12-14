Entertainment
Mumbai Mayor Questions Kareena Kapoor; ‘no right to be carefree’
Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the virus. Shortly after news of their diagnosis surfaced on the internet, BMC officials scramble to track down other people who have been in close contact with the duo.
The Bollywood Party controversy sparked a debate where the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, expressed his displeasure over it. She spoke of stars flouting COVID-19 standards and called for tough action against celebrities at the party.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that the two actors had tested positive for the coronavirus and that those who came in contact with them have been traced, with tests carried out. The results are awaited. They even sealed the homes of the two stars and set up COVID testing camps for their neighbors.
Mumbai mayor on stars’ reckless attitude amid COVID-19
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kishori Pednekar asked why people who flout COVID-19 standards shouldn’t face action.
“It is not appropriate to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. We contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was being held and Kareena attended. We are looking for more people there. were present, “said the mayor.
Adding more, she said: “BMC staff have also contacted the doctor of the two actors and the two are in home isolation. I can understand if any teenagers were present at such a party. like to take advantage of it, but people should take the greatest precautions. Those in the limelight, why don’t they fear COVID-19? “
With the actor apparently taking the utmost care and precautions while isolating himself, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed it sealed Kareena’s residence. In addition to sealing his residence, BMC medical teams will perform RT-PCR tests on residents staying in the building with the two COVID-positive stars.
Now, after Kareena and Amrita, their close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also contracted the deadly virus. There are reports that Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who are close friends of Kareena, also tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms of colds and fever.
After Kareena’s diagnosis, her spokesperson had clarified on her behalf in a statement that read: “As soon as she tested positive she went into quarantine and follows the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with. illness. It is not fair to blame it on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also cares and cares about protecting her family. “
