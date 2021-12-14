2 cars that dominated Bollywood interest in 2021





Bollywood celebrities own many luxury cars, but two of the most popular beauties are Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 and Lamborghini Urus. Read ahead to find out more.





Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world, both in terms of revenue and the number of films produced. This incredible industry employs over 300,000 people and our mainstream celebrities earn a handsome paycheck for their films. B-towners live lavish lives with luxury cars, often buying the same car as many of their fellow actors because it’s all the rage that season. Here are two luxury cars in particular that were bought by many Bollywood celebrities in 2021. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 Photo credit: www.mercedes-benz.co.in The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is the German automaker’s most luxurious SUV. According to reports, the SUV only had 50 units allocated for 2021 and is owned by five Bollywood celebrities. It is the first SUV under the Maybach name and displays the best in luxury, comfort and technology with ventilated massage seats, an electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, 12.3 inch dual screens, a variety lighting options. Also the highlight of the car is the Hey Mercedes voice control system and the latest MBUX infotainment systems. The car is above all a question of comfort, but it leaves nothing behind in terms of power. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine producing 550 hp and 730 nm of torque with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km / h. One of the car’s original owners in Bollywood was Ranveer Singh and he was spotted with her in July. According to reports, it was a birthday present for himself. Ayushmann Khurrana was next after Ranveer Singh, seen getting out of the car in a video that went viral. Arjun Kapoor also added the luxury car to his collection just months after purchasing the Land Rover Defender. Arjun bought the car after taking a ride in Ranveer Singh’s Maybach GLS 600 and being impressed with it. Then it was bought by actress Kriti Sanon after her movie Mimi ‘became a hit on Netflix. She was spotted near Maddock Films’ Mumbai office which gave her roles in successful projects like Luka Chuppi. Lamborghini Urus Photo credit: configurator.lamborghini.com Another favorite of Bollywood stars is the Lamborghini Urus. The luxury sports SUV was bought this year by two Bollywood stars, Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh. This is Ranveer Singh’s second Lamborghini Urus and he bought it in the special pearl capsule color scheme in the Arancio Borealis (orange) color option and it costs ₹ 28 lakhs more than the Lamborghini Urus standard. Kartik Aryan bought the SUV in a black color and it cost him over 3.10 crore. The Urus has a sporty utility design with tons of features that can be used while driving, after all it’s a Lamborghini and an extremely powerful car. It is also equipped with comfort and safety features and all the features expected of a luxury car. Other celebrities and famous personalities like Rohit Shetty and the legendary Rajnikanth also own the Urus. 0 comments Which of these Bollywood favorites would you like to come home to? For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carandbike.com/news/5-bollywood-stars-and-the-cars-they-bought-in-2021-2649158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos