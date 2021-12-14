Avrodh star Amit Sadh who was battling the Covid-19 virus has made a full recovery. He resumes filming from December 15. I tested positive at the end of November. After that, I went into quarantine in my house. I only had my helper Prakash and my two dogs for company. Fortunately, the virus affected me slightly. And you know how strong I am. I was determined to get back to work as soon as possible. Now here I am, Amit said happily.
He begins filming the third season ofTo breathewith one of her favorite co-stars. Abhishek Bachchan and I immediately fell in love with each other when we filmed for the second season ofTo breathe. He wasn’t in the first season. Madhavan was. After season two, one of the reasons I couldn’t wait to shoot for season 3 was Abhishek. I like to stay as much as possible for me. But with Abhishek, there is no holding back. We’re pals who happen to be co-stars.
Amit has advice for people who roam without a mask. Don’t think the pandemic is over; it’s not. Go on with your lives. Do what you have to do. Go back to work. Make your weddings. But please be quiet. And please don’t give up on social distancing.
