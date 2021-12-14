Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 after her double vaccination. BrihanMumbai Municipal Cooperation [BMC] would have sealed his residence. Meanwhile, the actress revealed that she is asymptomatic. Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her best friends Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also tested positive for the new virus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took to her Instagram story to confirm the news which read: “I tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I ask anyone who entered please contact with me to get tested My family and staff are also double vaccinated They currently have no symptoms Luckily I feel great and hope to be up soon.

Maheep Kapoor is said to have mild symptoms such as colds and fever and is currently in isolation herself. She also asked those who came in contact with her to get tested. Meanwhile, Seema Khan has also reportedly tested positive.

