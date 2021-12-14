I always wanted to work in Bollywood: actor Mehar Bano on India-Pakistan collaboration

Actress Mehar Bano says she hopes the artistic exchange between India and Pakistan resumes and she believes her show ” Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam ” is a step in that direction.

Bano, known for appearing on popular Pakistani shows such as ‘Balaa’ and ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, is part of ZEE5 and Zindagi’s black anthology series, directed by British-Indian director Meenu. Gaur.

The actor said she had always aspired to work in Bollywood projects, but knew it would be impossible given the icy ties between India and Pakistan in recent years.

Bano revealed that she was surprised when she was approached for “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam”.

“ I’ve always wanted (to work in Bollywood) but never thought it could be possible given the relationship status between the two countries. But when this show happened I was quite taken aback, because who wouldn’t want to be part of something so special, a collaboration and that too between us and our neighbor, with whom we are all dying to work. .

“I think it should have happened a long time ago. But at this point, I think with opportunities like this, we are able to tell stories. There is so much genuine happiness and excitement. And we all end up working harder, ” Bano told PTI in a zoom interview.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, a female-directed series also starring popular Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed of Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s fame, premiered on December 10 for Indian viewers on the relaunched Zindagi channel and streamer. Indian ZEE5.

Speaking about the narrative of women in India and Pakistani TV shows, Bano said South Asian women in mass-consumed media have always been shown in a one-dimensional form.

But the landscape is changing for the better with OTT broadcasts, she added.

The platform is giving television in Pakistan or India a run for their money in terms of how women can be shown. OTT platforms are daring to do what producers on TV can’t and the first step to showing women in a more realistic way is not just one-dimensional characters, ” the 27-year-old actor said. .

Bano said TV series often focus on domestic issues, making it seem like women aren’t meant to venture out and be independent.

“Television in particular has maintained this for too long where it has normalized that women are simply limited to their homes, submissive and suppressed. However, there are currently some shows that really stray from that narrative. Bano ultimately said that there were female characters on the screen who were not afraid to speak out.

And shows like this will help change the narrative and the way women are viewed across South Asia, the subcontinent, and the world.

It is important that we watch the show to learn about the origins of emotional abuse and how women have been subjected from time immemorial. OTT platforms providing women with the necessary space will help the growth of society. ” ” Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a compilation of six stories that portray the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deception.

Bano, who plays the role of Anarkali, said she was intrigued by the world the show has created.

“There are a lot of women who will be able to identify with this show because there will be a lot of poetic justice that is going to take place,” she added.

Directed by Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam also features Sarwat Gilani, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Saleem Mairaj, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar and Eman Suleman, among others.

