Spider-Man: No Way Home is a very tangled web
To anyone who has exclaimed in the past ten years something like, Another one Spider-Man movie ??, the new movie Spider-Man: No Path Home (in theaters December 17) has a pithy answer. He triples on the myth of the Spider-Man movie, synthesizing Tom hollandThird outing in red and blue jumpsuit with characters from two past Spider-Man franchises. It’s a nervous device that could only have worked in these over-saturated comic book times, using the unsettling repetitiveness of Hollywood to a curious advantage, albeit a light one.
In hitch Sam raimis trilogy from the early 2000s and the oft-maligned Marc Webb pair of adventures from the early 2010s to the current iteration, No way home Also ties these once innocently low-key films to the sprawling ensemble of the Marvel machine as it exists today, an act of inter-company synergy (between Sony and Disney) so total and daring that it almost has to be respected. What else could Marvels’ tractor beam pull into the hungry jaw of his ship Borg, to equate to the seething collective?
Well, to be fair, Spider-Man has always been owned by Marvel; he just lives at Sony because of pre-dating deals Kevin feiges Disney-backed conquest of the content cosmos. In this direction, No way home is mostly just a triumph of studio executives who get along on things and actors who make their schedules work. An achievement in itself, I guess.
As you may have noticed in the movie trailers, No way home finds Peter Parker (Holland) publicly exposed and trying to live his life as someone whose secret has been revealed. So he moved to Hells Kitchen and dyed his hair platinum blonde and became a regular at Flaming Saddles. I’m kidding, I’m kidding; the powers that be are not yet ready to be this bold. Rather, Peter is exposed as Spider-Man, causing trouble for himself and those close to him. This leads him to an overly reckless Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, a haunt of those Dog power sky still in his eyes), which Peter asks to do a spell that will make people forget he’s Spider-Man.
It goes wrong, of course, by opening some sort of portal or the like to other dimensions or, in movie parlance, universes through which the villains of past Spider-Man movies emerge. Going any further than this description would violate a holy spoiler oath I made in a secret bunker only movie critics know about, so I won’t say anything about whether or not someone else got out of this hole. in space-time.
What I will say is that the director Jon watts handles this great convergence of old and current properties with enough verve to almost sustain the long term of the film. But there is so much signature Frankensteining to be done that there really is no time for eccentricity and texture; much of the bounce and shine of the last two Dutch films is lost. The series generally winning performances from Holland, zendaya, Marisa Tomei and others suffer alike. Here the actors are just in charge of lowering their heads and holding this heavy thing together; fewer winning artists would undoubtedly have struggled more.
Holland at least receives heavier-than-normal gear, which he lifts with superhero ease. Watching him stretch his emotional muscles makes him want to go exploring, get rid of that overly comfortable house for good and seek his fortune elsewhere in the world of cinema. (And, hopefully, at a more solid price tag than his two recent off-campus Marvel efforts.) Holland has built a legacy that will last long in Spider-Man’s firmament; better to put it on the mantle now than to exhaust its welcome. The chances of that happening are, of course, slim to none.
The actors who broke into the Hollands timeline as Alfred Molina (Dr Octopus, 2004), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin, 2002), and Jamie foxx (Electro, 2014) unequally adapt their characters to the style of the house of the day. Dafoes’ sinister pathos adds a pleasurable new flavor and drama to this airy world, as Foxx does a hammered, oddly highlighted cover of a performance no one was so enthusiastic about the first time around.
And I think that’s all I’m going to say about it, lest the chip in my neck ping and I’m banished to a hell dimension where there’s just one miserable Spider-Man series. . Better stay here in ours, where another interdimensional journey, Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, is in sight next. And where I will wait patiently, in vain no doubt, for the only meeting I really want: Marisa Tomei, Sally’s Field, and Rosemary harris sitting down to lunch, soaking up an afternoon of easy conversation about everything but the dangers of raising pesky boys with sticky fingers.
