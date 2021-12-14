Jussie Smollett Trial Jury Says Jury Did Actor a Favor | News





The jury in Jussie smolletts The lawsuit found they were doing him a favor when they convicted the former Empire actor on five counts of misconduct, but not a sixth count. The panel of six women and six men spent nine hours deciding Smolletts’ fate. A juror told the Chicago Sun-Times that the problem wasn’t that the jurors thought Smollett was innocent, it was no longer a matter of wanting to spend time reviewing and reviewing the evidence. [LINK] The juror told the Sun-Times that the decision was one they struggled with. Smollett was convicted of five counts of misconduct for reporting a battery and reporting a hate crime to officers within hours of the attack. The latest charge the actor was not convicted of was the charge that Smollett lied to police during a second interview with detectives on February 14 when he said he was the victim of a aggravated battery. Essentially, the jurors clung to the reasoning behind the latest charge and why he was charged differently from the rest. The juror said he found the testimonies of brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo more believable than Smollett although the juror said neither of the brothers was supposed to have been completely frank by the jury. Some doubted the special prosecutors had proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Nonetheless, the jury felt that there were too many times that Smollett did not have credible answers. Further, the juror declared, the jury did not present any witnesses who supported the Smolletts case. The juror said she was hopeful Smollett would get probation, which seems likely given her lack of criminal history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bet.com/article/5m9389/juror-in-jussie-smollett-trial-says-jury-did-the-actor-a-favor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos