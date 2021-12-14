5 sexist dialogues from Bollywood movies 2021





Bollywood films are enjoyed by audiences not only in India but all over the world. The impact of the scenes and the dialogue on people is enormous. Some fans blindly follow what the star says or does. Some of the famous dialogues like “Pyaar se de rahe hai, rakh lo, warna thappad marke bhi de sakte hain“From Salman’s Dabangg, or”akeli ladki khuli tijori ke tarah hoti hai”By Jab We Met are shockingly sexist. Despite much criticism, films continue to use words that discriminate against women every year. Check out these 2021 blockbuster movies that put sexist dialogue in the spotlight. Again. In the past, too, we have had many instances of dialogue from our favorite Bollywood movies that went viral but were always challenged by a section of the population for forced masculinity, cranky mindset, and obviously glorifying women in sex. as a “humble but accepting character”. It just doesn’t set the tone in a society where people take the scenes for granted and think it’s the “right” thing to do. 5 sexist dialogues from 2021 Bollywood films: 1. “Meenakshi tum waha work nahin karogi”: Film the central dialogue of Meenakshi Sundareshvara. In the movie, when his stepfather told Meenakshi not to work at his friend’s tea plantation because he suspected the relationship between them. Meenakshi’s friend, a guy named Anantham, gave her a sari, which was not taken well by her in-laws. In Sanya Malhotra’s movie there were a couple of instances where the family dictated what to do with life and it couldn’t be more sexist. This is probably the reason why many thought, “the film started out so promising, then the nose plunged into its plot”. 2. “Agar main use nahin pakad paya, at the main haathon mai churiyaan pehan lunga”: Satyamev Jayate 2 In one of John Abraham’s main character action scenes, it seems wearing a bracelet is a sign of weakness. Maybe the author of the dialogue does not feel enough respect to be given to the folk woman who works day in and day out for a living, leading a family and many warrior women of India like Rani Lakshmibai wearing bracelets and winning battles? Our films really need to give that churiyan dialogue a jump. Must-Read: 15 Bollywood Dialogs That Shame Feminism 3. “Ye sare pakwaan Rani ne khud se banaye hai, embroidery bhi usi ne ki hai…”: Haseen Dilruba When Vikrant Massey comes to “see” Taapsee in his house, his mother explains how sarvaguna sampann her daughter is and they should finalize the marriage with her. Apparently, girls can only get married if they know how to do daily chores and are “sarvaguna sampann ”. Suggested reading: Patriarchal things fathers shouldn’t tell their daughters but do 4. “Simple paas pen nahi hai… : Pagged When the whole family is shocked to see their deceased son’s insurance paper Astik- making his wife Sandhya the nominee for the insurance money after death. This hard-hitting but sexist scene where no one can seem to find a pen or pretends not to have a pen to give Sandhya, their widowed daughter-in-law, is a true story in every household. It is because people do not believe in allowing a woman to take care of the money matters of a house. 5. “Meri aurat ko sirf hand hi hath laga sakta“,”Jis din tumhe ehsas hoga ke paisa sab kuch nahi hota to tu mere kadmon by aake giregi »: Hungama 2 The comic drama is full of examples where women are singled out for their defined and objectified role as property. In the name of comedy, such dialogues have become very common and these videos are then streamed to the WhatsApp group and thus take them normally. Watch this video about Bollywood’s sexist dialogue at ShePeople Also Read: Things Desi Aunties Say That Make Us WTF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/film-theatre/5-sexist-dialogues-from-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos