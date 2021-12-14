Entertainment
‘Ingo Rademacher from General Hospital sues ABC for vaccination warrant
A little over a month after the veteran “General hospital” actorIngo Rademacherstepped down from his starring role in the medical drama for refusing to comply with the production’s vaccination mandate, the actor is suing the network for forcing “medical treatment on his employees against their will,” according to reports including Deadline, People and Rolling stone.
“ABC’s actions are clearly illegal,” court documents read obtained before the deadlineand filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Court documents say the network “does not have the power to impose medical treatment on its employees against their will. These actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Mr. Rademacher’s rights under federal and state law.”
According to People, documents say Rademacher emailed Disney’s human resources department in October, claiming he was “entitled to a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination based on my deep moral conviction and sincere that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot be ethically violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic, alien and material.
the court documents filed on behalf of Rademacher’s attorneys Scott J. Street and John M. Howard, state that he was then subjected to “half an hour of cross-examination on his religious beliefs” and that he saw himself ” refuse his request for exemption, without explanation “.
USA TODAY contacted ABC, representatives and attorneys for Rademacher.
Upon release, Rademacher addressed the news in a Instagram video promising fans to “get back to everyone” to “let you know what’s going on.”
On December 5, he took to Instagram toto sharean “official video to say I’m not on the show anymore,” Rademacher said. “I’m sorry I didn’t release this video sooner, but this is to thank you, the fans of the show, and the crew and cast of ‘General Hospital’.”
“They were like my family, a lot of people there and I was hoping I could play Jax for another 10 or 25 years and unfortunately that obviously won’t happen,” the actor said.
Rademacher has played the character of “Jax” in “General Hospital” since 1996. He has been a regular in daytime medical drama for 25 of his 59 seasons and has appeared in a total of 1,312 episodes. In 1996 he also starred in the TV movie “General Hospital: Twist of Fate”.
In the video earlier this month, Rademacher also referred to “medical freedom,” citing that “if you want to go get the shot, get the shot. If you think this is going to protect you, that’s great. But you should be able to do it. make that choice. “
“I don’t agree with the vaccination mandates, obviously you already know that,” Rademacher said. “I don’t agree that companies are never able to demand a vaccine to keep your job, to keep your livelihood. A lot of people have been forced and forced to take the jab, otherwise they would lose everything, it’s coercion. It’s not freedom of choice at all. “
According to the lawsuit, by rolling stone, Rademacher says, “It is not necessary for everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the President demands it. “
After Rademacher’s release, his veteran colleague at the “General Hospital”, Steve Burton, announced on Instagram on November 23he was fired from the ABC show because it did not comply with the COVID-19 vaccination requirements of the productionA person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about Burton’s departure confirmed the news to USA TODAY, adding that his last episode was filmed on October 27.
“I wanted you to hear it personally from me,” said Burton, who has played Jason Morgan since 1991. “Sadly,“ General Hospital ”let me go because of the vaccination warrant, both were turned down. Which you know hurts. But it’s also about personal freedom for me. “
Burton portrayed Jason Morgan in “General Hospital” from 1991 to 2012 and from 2017 to the present day. Burton returned as Morgan after a five-year stint on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” from 2013 to 2017 and played Morgan in the “General Hospital” spin-off “Night Shift,” which lasted for two years. seasons.
The 51-year-old continued, “I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood because of this.”
Contribution: Cydney Henderson
