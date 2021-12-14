Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies at 80ExBulletin

Anne Rice, the novelist whose best-selling gothic tales reinvented the blood-drinking immortals into tragic anti-heroes, died of a stroke on Saturday, her son Christopher Rice said.

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

Her fans remember Anne Rice, author of “The Vampire Chronicles”. She died on Saturday at the age of 80 from a stroke. Rice’s debut novel, “Interview With The Vampire,” became a blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. And that’s just a sign of its enduring appeal. Elizabeth Blair of NPR has that appreciation.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Anne Rice believed in ghosts. In 2003, NPR’s Liane Hansen interviewed Rice at her stately pre-war home in her hometown of New Orleans.

(SOUND EXTRACT FROM ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ANNE RICE: It’s huge. It’s old. It was built in 1856. It has legends. He has ghosts.

LIANE HANSEN: Really?

RICE: Oh, yeah, apparently. I don’t see them, but others have seen them.

HANSEN: Whose ghosts?

RICE: Well, they say there’s a Pamela Starr Clapp ghost. She was the one who had these mirrors.

BLAIR: Historical research and tragedy are hallmarks of Anne Rice’s work.

(FROM THE FILM, “INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES”)

BRAD PITT: (Like Louis) 1791 was the year this happened.

BLAIR: In the film based on “Interview With The Vampire”, Louis – played by Brad Pitt – mourns the death of his wife and child.

(FROM THE FILM, “INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES”)

PITT: (Like Louis) I had lost my wife in childbirth. She and the child had been buried for less than six months.

BLAIR: It was the death of Anne Rice’s own daughter that inspired her to write “Interview With The Vampire”. Her daughter died of leukemia. She was 5 years old. It was a nightmare, Rice told the New York Times. She and her husband, the late poet and painter Stan Rice, began to drink heavily. Based on a short story she had written, Rice started “Interview With The Vampire”. She told Publishers Weekly that suddenly, in the guise of a fantasy character, I was able to touch my reality. She and her husband finally stopped drinking.

Rice’s stories are known for their sensuality, their thirst for blood. Here is Pitt and his fellow vampire Armand, played by Antonio Banderas.

(FROM THE FILM, “INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES”)

ANTONIO BANDERAS: (Like Armand) I’ll die.

PITT: (Like Louis) No, you’re dead. And you want me to animate you one more time. And although I may like your invitation, I unfortunately have to decline.

BLAIR: Rice was raised among the Irish Catholics. She broke with Christianity in 2010 because she couldn’t tolerate the church’s view on same-sex marriage. She wrote on her Facebook page that it was impossible for her to belong to what I quote “a belligerent and hostile group”. She told NPR the decision had nothing to do with her son, who is gay. She also reflected on her recurring relationship with God.

(SOUND EXTRACT FROM ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

RICE: I found what the characters in vampire novels were looking for. They groped around in the dark. They lived in a world without God. I have found God. But that doesn’t mean I have to be a supporting member of an organized religion.

BLAIR: Announcing the death of his mother, Rice’s son Christopher writes that his mother taught him to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. He continued that Anne now experiences first-hand the glorious answers to many spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which has defined her life and career.

Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

(SOUND EXTRACT FROM “BORN TO DARKNESS, PT. 1” BY ELLIOT GOLDENTHAL AND JONATHAN SHEFFER)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.