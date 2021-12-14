Cape Coral, Florida – (Newsfile Corp. – December 13, 2021) – Introducing SIMP – Token for the Entertainment Industry. $ SIMP, the # 1 token serving the entertainment industry, as a pioneer in today’s entertainment market, $ SIMP provides a unique experience and platform stability to creators and consumers, restoring freedom to excite and be entertained in a social setting without interference from outside institutions.

MORE EXTORTIONAL PROCESSING FEES

$ SIMP operates on the blockchain thus providing anonymity to transactions that occur between the bank and the content creators, this is achieved by separating the bank and the content creator through a bridging $ SIMP purchase, which means that there is no perceived “loss of reputation”, therefore by drastically reducing the fees, moreover, the blockchain is naturally less expensive than the bank ledger system and thus reducing the transaction costs.

NO MORE FRIENDLY FRAUDS

All transactions are made on the blockchain and the nature of blockchain technology is such that no $ SIMP transaction can take place without the user having expressly signed the transaction before it takes place. In addition, every transaction made in $ SIMP is anonymous, even if a user uses their credit card to purchase $ SIMP, the only payment that will be recorded by a financial institution is the purchase made through the cryptocurrency exchange.

Once the tokens are transferred to a DeFi wallet, say Metamask, they are no longer tracked by your personal information, making $ SIMP the most reliable way for users to enjoy content while fully protecting their right to life. private.

$ SIMP offers what the entertainment industry desperately needs: a safe, anonymous and secure payment method that allows creators to make a fair living and allows fans to enjoy their content without sacrificing their right to privacy. private life.

$ SIMP has been integrated with two functional content platforms: Pocketstars and Rockstars as an active payment method, with over 20,000 holders. . In a short period of 8 weeks, $ SIMP has achieved huge milestones as well as partnerships with Slink: Your Digital Business Card, Phreak, and finally XXXNifty which is the largest adult NFT marketplace in the world.

THE CORE TEAM

The team behind $ SIMP is a group of highly dedicated, talented and skilled professionals who have plans ready to take this project to a value of $ 150 million in market capitalization and beyond. The current team is made up of:

Ben Sansom: Ben has worked with some of the biggest names in business, sports and entertainment, benefiting from a marketing career spanning over 8 years, with the current focus on helping founders develop and launch. explosive projects.

James Hague: James is a qualified accountant with experience in many industries including commodities, games and high end sports cars. James has built a strong network over the course of his career while working with some of McKinsey’s top performing consultants in transformational departments.

Thomas Sileghem: Thomas has 7 years of web and software development experience in addition to being involved in blockchain development for over 6 years, Thomas was responsible for the creation of PocketStars & RocketStars and took charge of the integration of $ SIMP on both platforms.

Poppy Evans: Poppy has over 100,000 industry followers in just 2 years, she is incredibly passionate about securing the future of other creators and the industry. Poppy has worked with some of the biggest names in the UK. The rest of the team believe their passion will lead $ SIMP in the right direction for the community.

$ SIMP BRAND ENLARGEMENT

Raising awareness of the brand’s potential and expanding the list of use cases through marketing, partnerships and community outreach is one of the main goals of the team right now, they understand that in order to be cement as a cornerstone of this industry, they need to work with strong partners, so they continue to forge lasting partnerships by promoting alliances of mutual beneficiaries in order to make $ SIMP the hallmark of company reliability .

A word from their current partners:

SLINK: “A lot of PocketStars content creators were already using the Slink platform, so it just seemed like a natural progression to build and grow our partnership with $ SIMP. Going forward, deeper integrations between us will see $ SIMP pushed to our mainstream users as a simple and reliable payment service. “

PHREAK: “We are delighted to partner with $ SIMP, bringing more fun to a larger Phreak community. We’ve worked with the makers of PocketStars before on a number of occasions so it was important for us to support them and help them with the amazing work they ‘do, but also important for the way these guys see the world and to how much they care about providing quality products and services. “

XXXNIFTY: “We’ve known Ben for a while now and felt it was time to team up; after all, two heads are better than one. The partnership with $ SIMP is a real show of force for our competitors and allows us to our two knowledge bases, and to exchange technical capital to achieve our objectives. I can’t wait to unveil our plans.

EMPOWER PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

Continuous improvement of the payment processing solution and simultaneous increase in the adoption rate of $ SIMP by educating users / creators on all platforms will make this project a huge success in the entertainment industry. Along with a solid head start on their use case culture, $ SIMP has both capital and insider knowledge that is unmatched by any other in the industry.

$ Simp / USD Rocker: Empower creators by implementing a sliding scale that splits income between USD and $ SIMP according to a percentage chosen by the creators.

UI Improvements: They streamline the website UI to make buying, depositing, staking and moving $ SIMP tokens as easy and intuitive as possible for the user.

Access ramp: allows the use of credit cards to purchase $ SIMP directly and discreetly through the platform of choice of the user.

INCREASING THE ACCESSIBILITY OF TOKENS

With more than 20,000 holders, $ SIMP is now preparing to break down the barrier between them and their potential buyers. Buying cryptocurrency in the DeFi space is difficult because it comes with a learning curve and understanding of a different set of tools used in the process. This can be ignored by being listed on centralized exchanges. $ SIMP is already listed on BitMart and along with this the team is finalizing the details with 4 more centralized exchanges and aims to acquire new listings at least once a month.

The ON-RAMP integration will allow people who do not invest in crypto to purchase their $ SIMP using their credit cards directly from the native platform, opening the door for waves of investors to which the project had no access before.

PIONEERING NEW MARKETS:

The team has been cautious in maintaining a “under-promise and over-deliver” philosophy, fueled by its payment processor and utilizing the experience and expertise of xxxNIFTY, $ SIMP is developing a cutting edge NFT market and easy to use. They aim to leverage the PocketStars brand to create NFTs linked to actual creators, underpinned by collectible mechanisms and gamification to generate truly unique value. They’re also working on Metaverse-compatible NFT skins and characters, which will be heard more in future updates.

TOKENOMIC

The token is subject to a 7.5% tax on each transaction, of which 3% goes to the marketing wallet and 4.5% percent to provide thoughtful rewards to holders.

IMMINENT GAME

Besides the rewards in the reflections, holders of $ SIMP will be able to reap even greater rewards by throwing their tokens. The team is working on the development of a fully decentralized staking user interface. With staking, holders of $ SIMP will be able to receive compound interest on their tokens by adding them to a staking pool to facilitate block confirmation protocols.

