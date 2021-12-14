National Film Registry Adds 25 New Titles For 2021ExBulletin







toggle legend Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Company

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Company Each year, the Library of Congress adds 25 new films to the National Film Registry. It is one way of drawing attention to the Library’s efforts to protect and archive the history of American cinema. As usual, a few big blockbusters made the cut. Thanks in part to online fan lobbying, Star Wars Episode VII Return of the Jedi, from 1983, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, from 2001, will be preserved for posterity. “It is a great honor to have The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring selected this year by the National Film Registry, “the directorial team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said in a statement.” We are proud to be part of an archive that celebrates and preserves the art of storytelling visual, for generations to come. “

toggle legend Ringling Bros. Parade Film / Courtesy: Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum Since the creation of the National Film Registry in 1988, it contains more than 800 titles intended to reflect the vast expanse of American cinema. This year’s oldest addition was from 1902. The three-minute clip, of a Ringling Bros circus parading through a thriving black neighborhood in Indianapolis, is a rare cinematic glimpse of a true Afro-community. American of that time. As Congressional Librarian Carla Hayden notes, “African Americans were rarely shown in movies of this era and only in cartoons or mocking depictions.” But this year’s list includes two more first black films that eschew degrading stereotypes. The Flying Ace, from 1926, was made by a black film studio in Florida. It is an aviation romance that would have helped inspire the Tuskegee aviators and was part of an “African-American film culture flourishing in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s,” adds historian Jacqueline Stewart , President of the National Film Preservation Board. “It is miraculous, considering the few copies of these films, that this film survives.” Another Miraculous Survivor is a devoutly evangelical Christian film titled Infernal train, from 1930. Displayed in fairgrounds and churches, it follows a train, driven by Satan himself, with each car dedicated to a sin, such as gambling and adultery. It was only recently that Underworld Train recognized and restored as a milestone of black cinema.

toggle legend COURTESY: MGM

COURTESY: MGM Other black cinema milestones added this year include Sounder, with indelible performances by Cecily Tyson and Paul Winfield and music by Taj Mahal, the independent lesbian film The watermelon woman 1996 and the coming-of-age classic Cooley Haute, from 1975. A relatively recent classic is the 1997 film Selena, which gave us Jennifer Lopez in her first major role as megastar Tejana Selena Quintanilla-Prez. “It will stand the test of time,” said Edward James Olmos, who played his father. “(It is) a masterpiece because it allows people to learn about themselves by looking at the culture of others.”

toggle legend Warner bros

Warner bros Described accurately as “eclectic” by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, here is the list of films selected this year for the National Film Registry 2021, in chronological order: 1. Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)

2. Joy (1919)

3. The Flying Ace (1926)

4. Underworld Train (1930)

5. Flowers and trees (1932)

6. Strangers on a train (1951)

seven. What happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

8. Evergreen (1965)

9. Requiem-29 (1970)

ten. The murder of Fred Hampton (1971)

11. Pink flamingos (1972)

12. Sounder (1972)

13. The long goodbye (1973)

14. Cooley Haute (1975)

15. Richard Pryor: in concert (1979)

16. Chicana (1979)

17. The vacillants (1979)

18. Star Wars Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983)

19. Freddy (1984)

20. Stop making sense (1984)

21. Who killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

22. The watermelon woman (1996)

23. Selena (1997)

24. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

25. WALL-E (2008)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/14/1063708109/return-of-the-jedi-selena-sounder-national-film-registry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos