Bollywood celebrates 20 years of ‘K3G’

Nothing gives a better reality check of ‘you’re old’ than your two-decade-long childhood frenzy flick, but this one brings some bittersweet nostalgia. All the kids of the 90s remember Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, compressed as K3G, like that iconic melodramatic family film that remains irreplaceable.

As the most successful Indian blockbuster of its time turns 20, fans, celebrities and actors pay homage to the timeless classic in their own way. From recreating iconic pop culture roles to sharing behind the scenes, it’s become the talking point of the city again.

Being a timeless classic, even after 20 years watching it makes you experience a wave of emotions. However, if we look back now, the iconic film violated some serious cultural values ​​or instead shaped some problematic idols.

With excessive drama and all his creative techniques, Karan Johar has managed to expose some of the most culturally regressive ideas one can find in any society deeply rooted in patriarchy. However times have changed and as conscious as we are now, K3G can still pass for a classic guilt watch at any time.

Directed by Karan and produced by Dharma Productions, K3G, is a unified version of the most famous Indian actors of the time. The main cast included Amitabh Bachan, Shahrukh Khan, Jaya Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and even Aryan Khan was making his debut playing his father’s younger version.

One Twitter user called it “Bollywood’s biggest assembled cast.” Another praised Aryan’s debut and wrote: “As well as being one of the most notable films by our idol, Shah Rukh Khan, it was (also) the debut film of the upcoming megastar. from Bollywood, Aryan Khan.

As the tagline said, “It’s about loving your family,” this is how people show their love to the on-screen family that has taught them all about love, drama, and family.

On December 7, Dharma Productions announced the milestone on Twitter and asked fans to celebrate with them. “This entire week is all about loving Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as this timeless classic turns 20! A film that has inspired an entire generation to celebrate family, love and all the finer things in life . Come celebrate with us and stay tuned for some PHAT surprises! “

To the uninitiated, PHAT means pretty, hot, and tempting – an iconic term coined in the movie itself.

To kick off the week of celebrations, iconic choreographer Farah Khan Kunder released a musical tribute with none other than the mastermind behind the classic, Karan, to one of the film’s most famous songs, Bole Chudiyan. The song originally featured Hrithik and Kareena.

She captioned the post, “An epic reel for 20 years of an epic movie. Karan Johar, it’s so good to know we’re still as crazy as ever … even more now”, with one heart too many to resell.

The video elicited an overwhelming response from fans as it channeled the dramatic energy of the film. Dharma Productions commented, “Here for this reunion!”, Featuring clapping emoji to applaud the iconic duo.

To top it off, Alia Bhatt recreated one of the film’s most iconic characters, Poo played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking the opportunity, for the promotion of his next film, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, she played a scene where Poo is evaluating the boys for the ball, and in this rendition, Ranveer Singh plays Hrithik and plays hard to get.

While no one could do Poo better than Kareena, she herself posted the video giving Alia her blessings for playtime. OG Poo shared the video on their Instagram with the caption: “No one is better than Poo. Only of course the best actor of our time, sweetheart Alia.”

She further stated, “(This is my) favorite scene and my favorite people. Kudos to the entire K3G team on turning 20” with a chain of hearts and Hallelujah to take away.

However, the internet has gone crazy with this recreational promotion and most users think Alia has done Poo’s unforgettable character justice.

On the other hand, Johny Lever and his son Jessie Lever recreated their own special scene from the film. Posing against the screen that played the original, the father-son duo outdid themselves. He shared the post on social media congratulating “Karan ji and the whole team” on their success.

As iconic as it sounds, the cast replaying their own scenes 20 years later is reaching a different level.

Filmfare magazine, an Indian publication, has filtered some iconic dialogue from the film for fans to remember. You can only hear these dialogues in the character’s voices and it is a testament to the film that resides in us even after two long decades.

The celebrations are still going on, and who knows if Shah Rukh is recreating the best Bollywood entry scenes of all time. Whatever awaits us, we are delighted. Let’s go for 20 years of K3G and for many more to come.