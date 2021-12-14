Schaumburg could pay kindergarten $ 3.5 million to make way for the entertainment district





Plans for an entertainment district north of the Schaumburg Convention Center may come to fruition, as village officials consider paying a daycare center and daycare center $ 3.5 million to get away. Almost five years ago, the village of Schaumburg paid $ 6.58 million for a pair of one-story office buildings north of the Renaissance Hotel to raze them for a new entertainment district. Village administrators will vote on Tuesday night on whether to pay an additional $ 3.5 million to the buildings’ last tenant – Bright Horizons – to leave by May 31, rather than stay until the end of it. of all its lease extension options in 2030. Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said the village would then demolish the 110,000 square foot Woodfield Green Executive Center in the fall, allowing its 8.75 acres to be redeveloped into an entertainment district. Village officials envision a 28-acre area on the east side of Meacham Road, anchored by the convention center and including restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues. Frank and Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said it would be fair to infer there is a reason for the village’s urgency to move the nursery school, but declined to discuss details. “We can’t wait to get into the entertainment district,” Dailly said simply. A representative from Bright Horizons said the company could not comment until the deal was approved. But Frank said the village understood the preschool and daycare center were planning to relocate to Roosevelt University’s Schaumburg campus, just across from I-90. Schaumburg has already paid other tenants at the Woodfield Green Executive Center to vacate their leases early, but the $ 3.5 million envisioned for Bright Horizons is higher than any other combined, Frank said. The next highest payout was $ 1 million. The amount negotiated with Bright Horizons was based on the value of the lease and its remaining extension options, Frank said. The money comes from a tax increase funding district set up to fund public improvements in a redevelopment area along Algonquin Road, east and west of Meacham Road. These districts set aside a share of property taxes normally earmarked for local governments up to age 23 to pay for improvements. The payment subtracts other potential uses in the area, such as the 12-acre public park being developed on the Veridian property across Meacham Road, which was once the corporate campus of Motorola Solutions, has Frank said. Dailly said there had been hopes of razing the Woodfield Green Executive Center much earlier, but the deal with Bright Horizons took a while to come to fruition. “This one dragged on for two more years than expected,” he said. Dailly added that he was stunned that the former owner of the buildings had accepted such a long lease, but such leases must be honored by future owners.

