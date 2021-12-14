9 Crazy Ideas for Prom

The prom can be a truly unique and unforgettable experience, but sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference. It is, after all, one night when we can go out of our way to stand out from the crowd! Choosing the best ideas for the stage evening dress and themes can help make the prom unique. We’ve compiled some crazy and affordable ideas for you this year in this blog.

Replace the Red Carpet With a Zebra Crossing

It might sound crazy, but it’s easier to do than you might think! Get your nearest builders’ merchant to supply not only the zebra crossing itself but also yellow and black paint. You may even already have these at home for decorating your school or home walls!

It’s important to make sure that the paint is not slippery underfoot, though. The last thing you want is people falling over on their way into prom – it would be a nightmare! If the oil from your feet makes the paint slippery, pour some baby powder on the ground to absorb it.

Have a Hollywood-Style Photo Booth

Photo booths are always a lot of fun, and they’re perfect for prom because there’s so much scope for dressing up! Rent or buy one that comes with props and costumes, and you’ll be sure to have a night to remember. Just make sure you have enough space in your venue – they can often be quite large!

Create an Ice Sculpture

This is another idea that might seem a little crazy, but it’s doable – especially if you have access to an ice rink! You could either have an ice sculpture made specifically for your prom or use one of the many templates available online. Just make sure you have a plan for keeping it cold nobody wants a melted ice sculpture ruining their photos!

Have a Neon Dance Floor

This is a great way to add some excitement to your prom! You can either buy or rent a neon dance floor, or if you’re feeling adventurous, you could even make your own. All you need is some blacklight paint and a dark dance floor. The results will be amazing!

Choose the Best Prom Dress

Everyone loves a bargain, and this is one way to ensure you don’t go over budget! All you need do is head down to Ombreprom shop and rummage through their prom gowns. The shop is full of amazing dresses from top designers, all at a fraction of the price.

Serve Cocktails Instead of Wine or Champagne

Champagne is always a popular choice for toasting at prom, but it can be expensive. Why not serve cocktails instead? Not only will they save you money, but they’ll also add a bit of excitement to the evening. You could even have a cocktail competition to see who can make the best drink!

Decorate With Balloons

Balloons are always a great way to add some color and fun to any party, and they’re especially perfect for proms. You can buy helium tanks cheaply online or at your local party store and then let the kids go crazy with decorating the dance floor. Just make sure that you have enough people to tie balloons on!

Do Your Make-Up Like a Celebrity

One of the most important things at any prom is having posters, flyers, and signage for your event looking perfect. Why not wow your guests right from the start by asking your favorite celebrity make-up artist to do the makeovers? Celebrities often hire professional stylists anyway, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find out who does their make-up! Even if you aren’t lucky enough to get their name, there’s no reason why you can’t pretend they are responsible.

Distribute Mood Phrases

This will give everyone something fun to talk about just thinking ahead to the kinds of conversations people will be having when they figure out what phrases like “It’s raining men!” or “I’m in love!” mean! You’ll find mood phrase lists online, but remember to print them on random colors rather than all one color (like red, for example) so that nobody can tell which ones are yours.

Conclusion

There are many fun ideas that will definitely make prom even more memorable for your guests. You just need to pick the ones that sound most exciting and doable for your event! Some of these ideas may seem a little crazy at first, but once you consider how much people love them, they’ll soon become a part of your plan.