2 cars that dominated Bollywood interest in 2021

Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world, both in terms of revenue and the number of films produced. This incredible industry employs over 300,000 people, and our mainstream celebrities earn a handsome salary for their films. B-towners live lavish lives with luxury cars, often buying the same car as many of their fellow actors because it’s all the rage that season. Here are two luxury cars in particular that were bought by many Bollywood celebrities in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

Photo credit: www.mercedes-benz.co.in

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is the most luxurious SUV of the German manufacturer. According to reports, the SUV only had 50 units allocated for 2021 and is owned by five Bollywood celebrities. It is the first SUV under the Maybach name and displays the best of luxury, comfort and technology with ventilated massage seats, an electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, 12.3 inch dual screens, a variety of ‘lighting options. The ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control system and the latest MBUX infotainment systems are also the highlight of the car.

The car is above all a question of comfort, but it leaves nothing behind in terms of power. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine developing 550 hp and 730 nm of torque with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km / h. One of the car’s original owners in Bollywood was Ranveer Singh and he was spotted with her in July. According to reports, it was a birthday present for himself. Ayushmann Khurrana was next after Ranveer Singh, seen getting out of the car in a video that went viral. Arjun Kapoor also added the luxury car to his collection just months after purchasing the Land Rover Defender. Arjun bought the car after taking a ride in Ranveer Singh’s Maybach GLS 600 and being impressed with it. Then it was bought by actress Kriti Sanon after her movie “Mimi” became a hit on Netflix. She was spotted near Maddock Films’ Mumbai office, earning her roles in successful projects like Luka Chuppi.

Lamborghini Urus

Photo credit: configurateur.lamborghini.com

Another favorite of Bollywood stars is the Lamborghini Urus. The luxury sports SUV was bought this year by two Bollywood stars, Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh. This is Ranveer Singh’s second Lamborghini Urus and he bought it in the special pearl capsule color scheme in the Arancio Borealis (orange) color option and it costs 28 lakhs more than the norm Lamborghini Urus.

Kartik Aryan bought the SUV in a black color and it cost him over 3.10 crore. The Urus has a sporty utility design with tons of features that can be used while driving, after all it’s a Lamborghini and an extremely powerful car. It is also equipped with comfort and safety devices and all the features expected of a luxury car. Other celebrities and famous personalities like Rohit Shetty and the legendary Rajnikanth also own the Urus.

comments

Which of these Bollywood favorites would you love to come home to?

