Entertainment
National Film Registry Adds 25 New Films, Including “Return of the Jedi”
It’s not just Gollum who thinks a certain ring is valuable.
The first in Peter Jacksons’ epic trilogy based on the novels by JRR Tolkiens, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), is among the films that have been chosen to be kept this year at the Library of Congress. . National Film Registry. Also added are the final installment of another beloved trilogy, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and the disarmingly sweet Pixar comedy, Wall-E.
On Tuesday, the library plans to make its annual announcement that another 25 films, dating from 1902 to 2008, will be honored for their historical and cultural significance and added to the register, helping to preserve them for future generations.
The Return of the Jedi (1983) selection is the culmination of a long campaign by Star Wars fans to add the film to the registry. Earlier this year, Hispanic lawmakers and pundits also pushed for the inclusion of Selena, Gregory Navas, a 1997 biopic of singer Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Prez that starred Jennifer Lopez in her first major movie role. . Supporters hoped that choosing him could serve as an example that would help open more doors for Latinos in movies and television.
A group of notable films are also among the selections: Sounder, Martin Ritts’ 1972 drama about a black tenant farmer family in 1930s Louisiana that earned Cicely Tyson an Oscar nomination for Best Actress; A Nightmare on Elm Street, the 1984 Wes Cravens horror classic that starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger; and Wall-E, Andrew Stantons 2008 Pixar sci-fi film about the last remaining robot on Earth, which won the Oscar for best animated feature.
This year’s class also includes a pair of cult favorites: What Happened to Baby Jane ?, the 1962 Robert Aldrichs thriller about an aging child star (Bette Davis) left behind to care for her sister (Joan Crawford ) and Pink Flamingos, John Waterss 1972 underground comedy with Divine.
The library noted that the lineup includes a number of films from influential directors of color, among them The Watermelon Woman (1996), the first feature film. by Cheryl Dunye, who also played the role of a young black lesbian struggling to make a documentary about a beautiful actress; Cooley High (1975), Michael Schultz’s comedy about black high school kids in 1960s Chicago; and Chicana (1979), Sylvia Moraless 22-minute documentary retracing the history of Chicana and Mexican women.
Three documentaries that deal with racially motivated violence against people of color were also selected: The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971), Howard Alk and Mike Grays watch the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (Hampton a also been the subject of a studio drama this year, Judas and the Dark Messiah); Who killed Vincent Chin? (1987), Christine Choy and Renee Tajima-Peas examining the beating of a young Chinese-American engineer by two white men in Detroit; and Requiem-29 (1970), David Garcia’s chronicle of a brutal police attack on Chicano protesters in Los Angeles in 1970 that left journalist Ruben Salazar dead.
The lineup also pays homage to several silent films that challenge stereotypes, including the oldest film in this class, Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902), a three-minute recording of a circus parade in Indianapolis that also shows a thriving black community in the north. The Flying Ace (1926) is an aviation romance with an all-black cast, and Hellbound Train (1930), directed by evangelical black couple James and Eloyce Gist, was performed in churches to scare off sinners.
The Library of Congress said in a statement that the additions bring the total number of titles on its register to 825, chosen because of their cultural, historical or aesthetic significance in preserving the nation’s film heritage. Films must be at least 10 years old to be eligible and are chosen by Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, after consultation with members of the National Film Preservation Board and other specialists. The library also allows the public to submit nominations to its website. Over 6,100 films were nominated this year, with the most votes going to Return of the Jedi.
A TV special, featuring several of these films and a conversation between Hayden and film historian Jacqueline Stewart, will air Friday on TCM.
Here is the full list of the 25 films selected for the National Film Registry:
1. Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)
2. Jubilee (1919)
3. The flying ace (1926)
4. Infernal train (1930)
5. Flowers and trees (1932)
6. Strangers on a Train (1951)
7. What happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
8. Evergreen (1965)
9. Requiem-29 (1970)
10. The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971)
11. Pink flamingos (1972)
12. Depth sounder (1972)
13. The Long Goodbye (1973)
14. Cooley High (1975)
15. Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)
16. Chicane (1979)
17. The Flickers (1979)
18. Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983)
19. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
20. Stop Making Sense (1984)
21. Who killed Vincent Chin? (1987)
22. The Watermelon Woman (1996)
23. Selena (1997)
24. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
25. Wall-E (2008)
