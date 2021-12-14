National Film Registry Adds 25 New Films, Including “Return of the Jedi”

It’s not just Gollum who thinks a certain ring is valuable.

The first in Peter Jacksons’ epic trilogy based on the novels by JRR Tolkiens, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), is among the films that have been chosen to be kept this year at the Library of Congress. . National Film Registry. Also added are the final installment of another beloved trilogy, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and the disarmingly sweet Pixar comedy, Wall-E.

On Tuesday, the library plans to make its annual announcement that another 25 films, dating from 1902 to 2008, will be honored for their historical and cultural significance and added to the register, helping to preserve them for future generations.

The Return of the Jedi (1983) selection is the culmination of a long campaign by Star Wars fans to add the film to the registry. Earlier this year, Hispanic lawmakers and pundits also pushed for the inclusion of Selena, Gregory Navas, a 1997 biopic of singer Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Prez that starred Jennifer Lopez in her first major movie role. . Supporters hoped that choosing him could serve as an example that would help open more doors for Latinos in movies and television.

A group of notable films are also among the selections: Sounder, Martin Ritts’ 1972 drama about a black tenant farmer family in 1930s Louisiana that earned Cicely Tyson an Oscar nomination for Best Actress; A Nightmare on Elm Street, the 1984 Wes Cravens horror classic that starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger; and Wall-E, Andrew Stantons 2008 Pixar sci-fi film about the last remaining robot on Earth, which won the Oscar for best animated feature.