Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | Minnesota News

ELECTION 2020-AUDITS-WISCONSIN
Key Wisconsin Republican Wants to End GOP Election Inquiry
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) The Wisconsin Republican who heads the Senate Elections Committee has said the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election infuriates people who do not understand the election and it must end. State Senator Kathy Bernier, of Lake Hallie, said the investigation by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman contained fabricated material intended to play with the Republican base. She says when Gableman holds a meeting in her county, she will attend with her concealed transport license, as the exam continues to excite people who don’t know what they’re talking about.
JILL BIDEN-WISCONSIN
Jill Biden to meet families affected by parade crash
First Lady Jill Biden plans to meet with families of the victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV drove through the crowds . The White House said Biden would start his day Wednesday by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City. She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital and meet with frontline health workers who have treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. Biden’s final stop will be in Waukesha to speak with families and first responders about the parade tragedy.
NAME-SCHOOLS-SILENCE
Noem proposes a bill to create a moment of silence in schools
PIERRE, SD (AP) Governor Kristi Noem said Monday she had drafted a bill to create a moment of silence at the start of each day in public schools in South Dakota, a measure she said would restore protections for prayer in the classroom. A draft of the bill said it would provide students and teachers with a respite from the frenzy of daily life and set a tone of decorum conducive to learning. Students and teachers can voluntarily engage in prayer, reflection, meditation, or other calm and respectful activity during the minute of silence, the bill says. The bill said the moment of silence should not be interpreted as a religious exercise.
WISCONSIN ASSEMBLY CHIEF
Wisconsin Democratic Assembly Leader Hintz steps down
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz is stepping down from his leadership position Jan. 10. Hintz, from Oshkosh, has been the leader of the minority Democrats since September 2017. Democrats, who hold 38 of the 99 assembly seats, will vote to elect a new leader. Hintz said on Monday he wished he had more time for his family, including two children under the age of 5, and for his legislative constituency. Democrats have virtually no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing the bills they want. One of the most powerful tools Democrats have, if they stay united, is to prevent Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.
AP-US-WISCONSIN-GOVERNOR-ACCESS-PROCEDURE
Supreme Court dismisses Wisconsin press access appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court has dismissed a conservative think tank appeal over Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to exclude the group’s editors from briefings. The judges acted without comment on Monday. They left in place the lower court decisions that said the decision was legal. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed a complaint in 2019 alleging that Evers, a Democrat, violated the constitutional rights of its staff to free speech, press freedom and equality of ‘access. Former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, had joined the institute’s bid for high court consideration. Evers defeated Walker in 2018. A federal judge last year dismissed the group’s arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings.
18TH OWI CONVICTION
Green Bay man receives 5 years in prison for 18th OWI conviction
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) A Green Bay man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 18th conviction for impaired driving. Wallace Bowers, 74, had a valid driver’s license when he was arrested last January after crashing into a utility pole on the east side of Green Bay. Bowers made a clear plea on Friday to impaired driving, the 10th or higher offense. Two other charges were dismissed. Defense attorney Steven Johnson noted that Bowers is a fully disabled Vietnam veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues. The isolation and stress from the pandemic has exacerbated his situation, Johnson says. Bowers said the stress led to a relapse into alcohol after being sober for 10 years.
SCHOOL RECIPROCITY
Bill authorizes UW System to negotiate reciprocity of tuition fees
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) A bipartisan bill introduced in the state assembly would give the University of Wisconsin system authority over tuition reciprocity with Minnesota. The legislation would also allow UW campuses to retain additional income from Minnesota tuition-paying students, income that is currently deposited in the Wisconsins state budget. Reciprocal agreements between Wisconsin and Minnesota have been in place since the 1970s and have allowed students to attend colleges in neighboring states while paying tuition fees in the state. The agreements are currently being negotiated by the Wisconsins Higher Educational Aids Board. The assembly bill introduced by Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman would give UW system officials the power to renegotiate reciprocal agreements with Minnesota.
DRAWS-MILWAUKEE
Milwaukee shootings kill 1, 1 in critical condition
MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Police are investigating a series of shootings that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition. The Milwaukee Police Department reported that a man and a woman arrived at the hospital on Saturday morning with gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old woman died, while the man suffered non-fatal injuries. Police are also investigating two more shootings on Saturday. In a shooting attack, a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured, but was reportedly in stable condition in a hospital. In the other shooting, two people were driving when they were shot. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition.
