Domain Capital Advisors and Capstone South Properties Close 17-Acre Site for Electric Owl Studios | Business





ATLANTA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 13, 2021– Domain Capital Group, LLC, a full service private investment management company, today announced that its subsidiary, Domain Capital Advisors, and Capstone South Properties, a real estate development firm, recently closed on a 17-year property. acres in Stone Mountain, Georgia for the home of Electric Owl Studios. A revolutionary construction launched in November which should be completed in January 2023. The first phase of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified film and television campus development in the world will include a 300,000 square foot film studio in six stages. Estate Managing Director Chuck Taylor and Estate Investment Director Alex Lacher will lead operations and development with Capstone Senior Development Executive Michael Hahn and film industry veteran Dan Rosenfelt. We believe the Electric Owl facility will be a premier film and television production hub that will minimize environmental impact and foster a sustainable economic opportunity for the local community, Taylor said. We are excited to be a part of the region’s burgeoning cultural and entertainment marketplace and look forward to helping advance Georgias’ international position as a premier production destination. Domain has extensive experience in alternative investments, including origination and strategy execution within companies focused on media, entertainment and technology. To meet specific investment requirements, Domain identifies potential opportunities and develops investment approaches that meet the unique needs of each borrower. Lacher said: Since the founding of Domains in 2008, we have extended our portfolio of investments beyond real estate to other alternatives. In fact, we made our first investments in the entertainment industry about 10 years ago. As such, we are delighted to partner with Capstone in the development of this sustainability driven facility and look forward to its positive local economic impact and numerous film and television productions from top industries. Located just two minutes from Indian Creek Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority station and 25 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Electric Owl Studios will be designed to generate over 30% of its electricity from renewable sources. About Domain Capital Group: Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its affiliates of registered investment advisers, to institutions, public and private pension plans, corporations, foundations , endowment funds and high net worth individuals. Domain Capital Groups investment professionals are experienced in a wide range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, credit and other financial services. As of June 30, 2021, Domain managed total assets of approximately $ 6.1 billion through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets consist of approximately $ 5.34 billion of real estate assets, debt, alternative products and other assets constituting regulatory assets under management (RAUM) and $ 742 million of non-RAUM real estate. Please refer to the most recent Form ADV for each registered Investment Advisor for further details. For more information on Domain Capital Group, visit domaincapitalgroup.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005748/en/ CONTACT: Mike Rieman Cookerly Public Relations 404-419-9230 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Domain Capital Group Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/13/2021 13:30 / DISC: 12/13/2021 13:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005748/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/domain-capital-advisors-and-capstone-south-properties-close-on-17-acre-site-for-electric-owl/article_2f79f46d-34af-574e-9a48-2b1f0703d7bc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

