Look: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dresses as “warrior queen” for Ankita Lokhande’s sangeet – News





Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Instagram By our journalist Posted: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 9:37 AM Last update: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 09:42 Dressed as a warrior princess, Kangana Ranaut attended a sangeet party with her friend, actress Ankita Lokhande, in Mumbai on Monday. Kangana wore a purple lehenga, a jeweled headband, a stone necklace and also a maang tikka. Ankita and Vicky Jain, a businessman, are getting married on Tuesday. Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. And Kangana posted her photos on Instagram. In one, where we see her fully dressed and adorned with jewelry, she writes: Warrior Queen. And in the other, she dated: Make love not war Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai .. @ lokhdeankita Ankita and Vicky then performed to Salman Khans Slow Motion Mein from the 2019 film Bharat. Earlier in the engagement ceremony, when the two rings were exchanged, Raabta, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Deepika Paudkone, was played in the background. READ ALSO : At the engagement, Vicky said, “I’m a very expressive guy. I show her my love in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever.” To which Ankita replied, “I told her everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I am very, very lucky to have Vicky in my life. I think because of Vicky my life is very easy. The way it is, I am really thankful to God that he is my partner forever. “

