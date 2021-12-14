Ring in 2022 at these New Years events around San Antonio

The older I get the more time seems to fly towards the end of 2021 and I still feel like it’s 2020.

The past couple of years have changed and shaped the world in a way that none of us saw coming, but before I start talking poetically about the past, I want to talk about the future, especially Christmas Eve. New Year.

You can ring in the New Year with a number of things to do around town and there is also still time to check out the holiday lights, if you like that sort of thing. (Who is not ?)

New Years events

Celebrate SA – The official New Years celebration in San Antonio is back after taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrate SA will take place on Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd with live music and a fireworks display at midnight on December 31st.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk – This party kicks off the New Year with an exclusive outdoor party on the roof of the hotel on the 5th floor. Tickets cost $ 250 per person and include a free bar starting at 10 p.m.

Group E7 with Cela Zavala – Picks Bar rings the new year with the group E7 with Cela Zavala. Tickets start at $ 25.

Howl at the moon – Howl at the Moon offers New Years Eve packages for people who want to say goodbye to 2021 in downtown San Antonio. Tickets start at $ 30 per person.

Little Joe and the family – This is a New Years concert and party taking place at the Tobin Center on December 31st. Tickets start at $ 28.50. Little Joe Y La Familia will take the stage with the Hernandez Brothers and DJ Texas Papi.

Merkaba – This San Antonio nightclub is hosting a New Years Eve party with tickets starting at $ 25 per person. General admission is subject to availability on the night of the party.

Michael morales – Grammy Award winner Michael Morales will perform at Bluebonnet Palace on New Years Eve. Tickets start at $ 20.

New Years Eve on wheels – Celebrate the end of 2021 at the Carvel Skate Center on December 31. Presale tickets are $ 25 per person. The event is BYOB and tickets include champagne or apple cider, toast. The event is suitable for children.

New Year’s Eve: Black & Gold affair – Dress in black and gold and dance to DJ J-Rock at the Noble Lounge in Cibolo. This event will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $ 25.

Midday New Years Eve celebration – This is a kid-friendly celebration that takes place at 11 a.m. on December 31 at the Leon Valley Public Library. There will be games, crafts, photo ops, a balloon drop and a juice toast at noon.

NYE at the right kind – Enjoy complimentary cocktails and bubbles at Good Kind Southtown on December 31st. Tickets cost $ 20 per person and include a bag of loot. There are views of the Tower of the Americas from the building.

NYE pajamas and pancakes – Want to wear pajamas during the 2022 kick-off? Backyard on Broadway hosts a cozy night out with breakfast and pajama attire. Tickets cost $ 20.22.

Pat Os New Years Eve – This New Years Eve celebration takes place at one of the most popular bars in downtown San Antonio – Pat OBriens. There will be a prime rib dinner and a premium open bar. Tickets start at $ 100.

Rick Rice Group – Celebrate the New Year at the Martini Club with a performance by the Rick Rice Band. Coverage at the door will be $ 20. The music starts at 9:30 p.m. on December 31 and will last until the New Year.

San Antonio New Years Eve 5k – Want to start your new year on the right foot? There will be a 5K on December 31 at 5102 Old Pearsall Road. Tickets are on sale now and registration ends on Christmas Eve.

Small town habit – Texas country band Small Town Habit, along with Nick Lawrence, will be performing at Thirsty Horse Saloon on New Years Eve. Tickets start at $ 10 per person and there will be a free champagne toast at midnight. There will also be $ 100 distributed every 15 minutes and a grand prize winner will receive $ 2,022.

Christmas

There are tons of places you can go to see the holiday lights that will be open throughout the New Year.











SeaWorld’s Christmas celebration brings holiday cheer with 9 million twinkling lights





Photos of Santa Claus are still available throughout the San Antonio area if you haven’t yet been able to make the time to see Saint Nick.

Fireworks

Although fireworks are illegal within city limits, the sale of fireworks will be legal in parts of Bexar County from December 20 to January 1 for New Years Eve.

It is important to know the laws and use best practices when handling fireworks.

(San Antonio Fireworks)

the American Burn Association warns families not to tamper with, modify or relight the fireworks, and not to allow children to pick up what may appear to be exhausted fireworks, as some may still be active.

Sparklers can reach 2,000 F, which is hotter than a blowtorch, according to the ABA.

According to Bexar County Fire Marshal, firefighters and law enforcement can charge someone with arson if they recklessly start a fire that damages a structure or other property such as a motor vehicle. Penalties for violating this law can result in fines of up to $ 10,000 and incarceration.

Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist