Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi Received Expensive Gifts from Tihar Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Investigation Agency’s Law Enforcement Directorate

Jacqueline Fernandez said she also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned (File)

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Execution, while investigating con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the 200 crore rupee money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, said the Bollywood actresses received high-end models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

An indictment filed by ED in the case made it clear that “during the investigation statements by Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 08/30/2021 and 10/20/2021. Jacqueline Fernandez said she received gifts namely three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for the gym to wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a multicolored stone bracelet and two Hermès bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned. “

According to ED, Chandrashekar was confronted by Jacqueline Fernandez on October 20 and the actress said the scammer had arranged for private jet trips and her stay at the hotel on different occasions.

The ED indictment sheet further stated that during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it was revealed that the accused Chandrashekar offered a BMW car to actress Nora Fatehi in December 2020. Said BMW Car-S Series was registered in the name of Mehboob Khan.

Nora Fatehi’s statements were recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, 2002 on September 13 and October 14, in which she stated that she obtained a reservation for a charity event and during the event she had received a Gucci bag and an iPhone from Leena Maria Paul. , wife of Chandrashekhar.

Nora further said that Leena Maria Paul called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would give her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

ED further stated that, while in police custody, the statement of the accused Chandrashekar was recorded on October 14 and he admitted that he offered Nora Fatehi a BMW – S series car, which was registered in name of Bobby Khan at his request. He also admitted that he sent money to the tune of Rs 75 lakh to B Mohanraj in Chennai via co-defendants Deepak Ramnani and Mohanraj arranged RTGS to Infinity Cars for the car purchased for Nora Fatehi.

Patiala House Court recently learned of the ED indictment sheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The court asked the ED to provide a copy of the indictment to all defendants in the case.

All the accused are currently in judicial detention. Lawyer Anant Malik and lawyer Rohan Yadav appeared in court for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul and the Ramnani brothers in this case.

Lawyers Atul Tripathi and Mohammad Faraz, special prosecutors alongside RK Shah, appeared for ED.

The ED, a financial investigation agency, recently arrested them under the PMLA as part of the extortion racket that was being staged from a Delhi prison. Two co-defendants Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani were also arrested by the ED just in case.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were carried out at various locations linked to Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 of the PMLA and these cars are either on behalf of Leena Maria Paul’s companies or on behalf of third parties. It is further argued that it appeared that Chandrashekar knowingly created the structure for the superposition and transfer of the proceeds of crime and thus actively participated in the money laundering process.

Chandrashekar and Leena Maria Paul as well as several other defendants were arrested earlier by Delhi police. Police also recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Leena, Chandrashekar and others were using Hawala roads, had set up Shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime. The Delhi Police’s Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, for Rs 200 crore in addition to ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.