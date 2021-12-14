Jacquline Fernandez reportedly confirmed that con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar was sending funds to his family





Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is now making the headlines of many media portals for all the wrong reasons. The actress is now in big trouble because she has been named as one of the beneficiaries of alleged crook Sukesh Chandrasekars Rs. 200 crore money laundering case! Well, it looks like this case isn’t dying anytime soon, as the latest reports now claim that the actress has confirmed she knows the scammer! According to recent reports from Republic Media Network, Jacqueline Fernandez’s indictment claims that the actress confirmed that she knew Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but as Shekhaar Ratna Vela who allegedly claimed to be the owner of Sun TV. The ED indictment read: “Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez testified that Sukesh Chandrashekhar granted her a loan of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms. Geraldine Fernandez in the United States. She also said that Sukesh transferred the amount in the amount of Rs 15 lakhs to her brother Warren Fernandez’s bank account in Australia. The indictment added: “She also said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar bought a horse called ‘Espuela’ through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts, namely 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for sportswear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicolored stones. 2 Hermès bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned. “All of these expenses / payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar from the proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activity related to a planned offense,” the indictment concluded. Looks like Jacqueline has big problems with this crook! Trouble for the actress had started when the cheesy photos of her kissing Sukesh on her cheeks went viral on the internet. Besides Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi is also said to be implicated in the case of con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and the two divas were recently called by the DE for questioning. For more such updates, follow Koimoi! Must read:83: More IMAX 3D experience for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Starrer? Courtesy, Spider-Man and The Matrix Resurrections! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/jacquline-fernandez-reportedly-confirms-that-con-man-sukesh-chandrashekhar-was-sending-funds-to-her-family-deets-inside/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

