Entertainment
Golden Globe nominations a missed opportunity for scandal-ridden HFPA – Deadline
What if you had a Golden Globes and no one was there, or really cared?
Mired in controversy and canceled for 2022 by NBC, that is the thorny question and reality facing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this morning after the group behind the long and problematic season opener. Awards announced nominations for its 79th annual Globes.
“It was a joke, a pathetic attempt to gain some credibility,” an award-winning showrunner told Deadline after watching the Beverly Hilton’s glitchy livestream Monday.
What we saw on Monday morning was certainly not promising, even outside of cultural circumstances.
Those close to the HFPA have promised that the default plan for next month’s ceremony will be more than just a press conference the Globes launched in early 2008 due to the crippling writers’ strike. However, 2008 is shaping up to be pretty good right now, all things considered. Starting several minutes late for its scheduled kick-off at 6 a.m. PT, the under 20 minute deal was very light on star power and production value of any sort – aka. , no show and a lot of information, in more ways than one.
Film nominations at the Critics Choice Awards led by “Belfast” and “West Side Story”
With the nominations announced by the ever-reliable Snoop Dogg and HFPA President Helen Hoehne, the purpose of the pre-dawn event seemed to be to showcase the continuity of last year’s chaos. With no news of what the HFPA will actually do when it announces its winners on January 9 – the same day as the ambitious Critics Choice Awards, by the way – the nominations spearheaded by Netflix today could be more of a scarlet letter than a badge of honor for nominees.
After spending the last few months in a self-proclaimed reform process after being boycotted by most of Hollywood and without a broadcast platform, the HFPA knows that this off-radar year will surely spell the end of the Globes. In a move that smacks of how ostracized they are, the group changed their own rules this year so that no one has to submit an application to be eligible for the Globes exam.
Awards Season Calendar 2021-22 – Dates of Emmys, Grammys, Oscars & More
So, desperately trying to make a non-televised Jan. 9 show that hardly anyone except the HFPA wants or needs, the now philanthropic Globes wish to coerce an industry that is dismissive but still eager to trophies to play ball. To that end, the Globes have sought to both be more diverse than before with today’s nominations and, at the same time, maintain the populist lean of the HFPA.
In trying to please what it hoped to be everyone, the HFPA instead found radio silence.
The subsequent absence this morning of the usual staged commercials, A-List talent jokes, social media kudos, and other marketing bragging about getting a Globes name reveals just how such a great morning was. missed for the HFPA. To paraphrase the advertising campaign of the original Extraterrestrial, in the rewards dead space, no one wants to hear you scream.
Presented by new HFPA boss Hoehne, this morning’s non-event may also have proven DOA due to how thin the predicament of the past 10 months is for the besieged organization.
Just before the 78th Globes, the HFPA was shocked by revelations from the Los Angeles Times and others about the absence of a single black member of the group. This was followed by the unblocking of a global culture of scam at best and willful misconduct at worst, revelations that have seen studios, streamers and top publicists refuse to work with HFPA, thus cutting off the oxygen. celebrities of the group. To make matters more complicated, the group faced several times in their response as they promised a much-proclaimed overhaul.
Boasting about the group’s new members and immigrant origins, Hoehne today appeared to be rushing to verify the names of a “year of change and reflection” for the largely excommunicated HFPA. Missing a clear opportunity to present a new face forward, Hoehne misread the larger room and instead exclaimed that the HFPA has “worked tirelessly as an organization to be better” and has stayed with it. to that.
That is, if interim CEO of HFPA and owner of Dick Clark Productions, Todd Boehly, wants to see the $ 60 million annual NBC fee owned by Comcast sink in 2023, they might want to press the reset button at least once more.
Sources
https://deadline.com/2021/12/golden-globes-nominations-hfpa-scandal-1234889846/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
