West Side’s reimagined story shows how much Hollywood has yet to change





Almost two years after the start of the pandemic, Steven Spielbergs Reinvents West Side Story is one of those movies that reminds me of why I missed the theaters and why I cautiously stepped back. A great, dynamic and vibrant musical is the kind of movie that really gets the big screen experience. As soon as I heard the opening notes of Leonard Bernstein’s iconic score (soon followed by the words of the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim) ringing in the theater, I was sold. It’s hard not to admire the outstanding performances of the films, especially Ariana DeBose as Anita and the legendary Rita Moreno (who played Anita in the 1961 film adaptation) in an unforgettable new role that poignantly connects new and old versions. Coming out just in time for the holidays, West Side Story will likely be a solution for many to the seasonal dilemma of choosing a movie that will appease most of your family or group of friends. Spielberg wanted his remake be a fix to the faulty and problematic 1961 film (directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the latter also having directed the original Broadway production). The new screenplay, written by the great Tony Kushner, contains more cultural specificity and places the story in a clearer social context. One of the most notable changes in the new version is the way it makes issues like gentrification, displacement and white theft much more central to the plot, reflecting the real importance they had during from the start of the series in 1957 (and still today). Plus, when the characters speak Spanish now, there are no subtitles. As Spielberg explained: If I were to subtitle Spanish, I would just double down on English and give English power over Spanish. But celebrating the film as a patch to the Wise and Robbins version just doesn’t cut it in 2021. On the one hand, the 1961 film sets a very low bar. Casting Latinx actors to play Latinx characters (instead of, uh, white, brown-faced actors); making characters more than just stereotypes are not exactly revolutionary achievements. They are the bare minimum, a drop in the bucket after decades of Latinx erasure in Hollywood. However, this is not a remake of a movie. These are fundamental questions as Hollywood strives to create a more inclusive and equitable industry and to create real, lasting change for people of color in front of and behind the camera. Who can tell someone’s story? Who holds the power? And if you have power, how do you use it? Spielberg is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. Simply reinventing West Side Story is a misallocation of its considerable influence. If you really want to correct the lack of Latinx representation in movies, why tell an existing story? Why limit yourself to remedying the flaws in a film? It would have been much more effective and meaningful to use this power to, for example, serve as a producer on an original film by a Latinx director or screenwriter, or create a program to fund the work of emerging Latinx artists to Hollywood. While not exactly the same, Spielberg’s new West Side Story reminded me of another Hollywood approach to enhancing portrayal that is just as limited. On TV we’ve seen a lot of remakes, reboots, covers, and re-imaginations where the creators take an old property that was originally centered on white type and rewrite it with colored type. As with the new West Side Story, the problem with these kinds of reimagined properties isn’t usually with the shows themselves. (To be clear, a key difference is that many of these remade shows now have color creators at the helm.) This year, I quite enjoyed the new ABCs The Wonder Years, which centers a black family in it. Alabama from the 1960s, and the Disney + series Doogie Kamealoha, MD, whose teenage genius protagonist is an indigenous Hawaiian girl. It is significant that these shows occupy a classic genre, the family sitcom, and that they are produced by the major networks and streaming services. They help audiences see themselves reflected in mainstream entertainment and can reach large numbers of people. But it would be even better if they were original stories. It is high time that more Hollywood gatekeepers and decision-makers question their power and use it more intentionally. In all of these cases, it would have been better for them to rely on entirely new stories by creators of color, rather than repurposing stories originally told and in some cases. always told by white designers. It is an intermediate solution, a bandage instead of a real treatment.

