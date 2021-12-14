Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna: “I can’t wait to make 100 more movies with Allu Arjun”





Pushpa: The Ascension stars Allu Arjun in the lead role while Rashmika Mandanna stars in the female lead named Srivalli. Director Sukumar marks Rashmika’s first collaboration with Arjun, and she calls it a dream come true moment. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 17 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada, the Geetha Govindam actor interacted with the media in Hyderabad and revealed his journey with the project. Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

How did it go with Allu Arjun? I have no doubts that the chemistry of the head pair will work quite well on screen. I enjoyed working with Allu Arjun. His work ethic and he as a co-star are the best. Can’t wait to make 100 more movies with him (smiles). Tell us about your role in Pushpa? I played a raw role for the first time. As a movie, Pushpa looks super raw. But what I keep saying is that director Sukumar created a unique world for the film. It was like never before and never after this kind of product. Like I said at the pre-release event, “Pushpa is for my Srivalli”. Srivalli is a skillfully playful character. During Geetha Govindam’s promotions, you expressed your desire to work with Allu Arjun. I’m proud of myself to have become a better actor and also a better person by experience. Allu Arjun was the main guest at Geetha Govindam’s audio launch event. At that time, I said to myself “Did I ever feel like I could work with Allu Arjun! Now I’m part of his film and promoting it. So it’s massive growth that I’m aware of. It’s a dream come true moment for me. This only became possible thanks to the teams I have worked with so far and the encouragement from the public and supporters. I was nervous during the first day of filming Pushpa, and what Allu Arjun told me was, “Don’t doubt the intelligence of the people you work with. Because without your talent, without your hard work, you would not have been here today and you would not have been part of our film ”. It changed the whole perspective and gave me confidence to give my best for the movie. Was there a streak in Pushpa that you found to be challenging? The song “Saami Saami”. What was it like working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye? It is extremely quiet on the sets. But he’s like a baby. We can easily find out what he likes and dislikes. When I worked with him, I was not Rashmika. There was no nervousness or intimidation. Have you signed a new project? I signed two new projects. The creators of these projects will make the announcements.

