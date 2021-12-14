Sorry, Hollywood and NBC, the Golden Globes still matter

To refuse an important price is incomprehensible to us, the normal ones, who wake up dreaming of some recognition from our Starbucks barista. But expect Hollywood to do just that after the 2022 Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced on Monday.

The selections were careful and logical, especially for the often wacky Globes. Best Dramatic Film included Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard and Power of the Dog and the motion picture or musical comedy had Cyrano, Dont Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick Boom! and West Side Story.

However, the group that distributes these trophies, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been mired in controversy since it was revealed that the relatively small organization did not have black members.

NBC then canceled the 2022 broadcast and Tom Cruise, when not shouting at the Mission: Impossible team, returned his three awards. Does Scientology Distribute Sanctifications? The lack of diversity has since been corrected, the HFPA said, with 21 new additions. This makes the electorate 34% Asians, Latinos and blacks.

No matter. Haters will hate, and celebrities will signal virtue. Most stars and studios will claim that Monday’s announcement never happened and instead focus on other awards that people don’t care about, like the Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Don’t be shocked if some A-listers categorically decline their Globe nomination.

But if they’re interested in winning a little thing called an Oscar, that would be a very stupid decision.

Lady Gaga is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress for her turn in “House of Gucci”. Fabio Lovino / Metro Goldwyn May

The Golden Globes are the Iowa Caucus of the awards season. To do what they or they start first? Why does a small, homogeneous group of voters exert such a disproportionate influence on the Oscars? Why is every competitor trying to influence them with fun dinners?

The answer is history. The Globe has been a silly staple for 77 years, airing since 1960. Viewers are comfortable with it. Just because of a membership controversy that few average Americans have paid attention to, and therefore the ceremony not airing on NBC, will not change their impact. Either way, people don’t watch the awards show anymore (just 9.23 million people tuned in to the Oscars this year), they read the results.

So you better believe the Globes still matter.

That Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley hasn’t managed a single nod after the director’s latest film, The Shape of Water, was nominated for Best Drama and won the Oscar for Best Picture is a huge deal. blow to his Oscar chances and his box office hopes.

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman both received Golden Globes nods for their roles on “Licorice Pizza”. PA

Because Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim were nominated for Best Actor and Actress in Comedy for “Licorice Pizza,” they are now firmly in the running.

Lady Gaga does a cheerful dance as she snuck into the best actress drama for the otherwise snubbed “House of Gucci”. Ditto for Ben Affleck in “The Tender Bar”.

If Steven Spielbergs West Side Story triumphs, as expected, the film will become an awards season staple. By the way, this acclaimed musical made a measly $ 10.5 million at the box office Last weekend. You can bet your last dollar (since that’s all he has!) Shout it from the rooftops like Tony shouting Maria! and sell a few more tickets.

They won’t. What nobility.

Snoop Dogg helped announce the 2022 Golden Globes nominations on Monday. Getty Images / Everett Collection

Here is the official list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes:

MOVIE

Best Dramatic Film



“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The power of the dog”

Timothe Chalamet’s latest big screen project is “Dune”.

Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy



“Cyrano”

“Don’t look”

“Licorice Pizza”

«Tic, Tic Boom! “

“West Side Story”

Ariana DeBose (left), David Alvarez (right) and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” company.

Best Actor in a Dramatic Film



Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Will Smith impresses as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard”.

Best Actress in a Dramatic Film



Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Girl”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Nicole Kidman flies off as Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”.

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy



Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Upstairs”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tic, Tic Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the heights”

An exceptional Andrew Garfield plays “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, who struggles to finish a groundbreaking musical as his friends die of AIDS all around him.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

In “Cruella,” we learn the heart-wrenching – and fabulous – story of Disney villainous Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone).

Better Proof Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Soft Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarn Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jamie Dornan stars in “Belfast” and on the cover of UK’s GQ December / January issue, the first of six GQ Heroes covers.

Better Proof Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Pass”

A black woman played by Ruth Negga is able to pass for white in 1920s New York in “Passing.”

Best Director’s Feature

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Girl”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Golden Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst in a scene from “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion.

Best Original Music Film

“The French dispatch”

“Charm”

“The power of the dog”

“Parallel mothers”

“Dune”

TELEVISION

Best Musical or Comedy Television Series

“Great”

“Hacks”

“Only the murders in the building”

“Reservation dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in “The Great”.

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series



Anthony Anderson, “blackish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only the Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only the murders in the building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis as the kind-hearted main character of “Ted Lasso”.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series



Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecurity”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Issa Rae is nominated for the final season of “Insecure”.

Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series



Brian Cox, “Estate”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Brian Cox, Adrien Brody and Jeremy Strong in “Succession”.

Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series



Uzo Aduba, “In treatment

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The good fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Ja Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jennifer Aniston plays anchor Alex Levy on “The Morning Show”.

Best Dramatic Television Series

“Lupine”

“The morning show”

“Pose”

“Squid game”

“Succession”

“Pose” co-stars Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter both received Golden Globe nods.

Better Proof Actress in a television role



Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Housekeeper”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jennifer Coolidge appears in a scene from “White Lotus”.

Better Proof Actor in a television role



Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”