Turning the Page to a New Year: Stylish 2022 Calendars | Entertainment

Why are many of us still drawn to paper calendars in the digital age?

Karen Hernandez, senior product manager at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has theories.

First of all, we can feel more intimately connected to our plans and derive increased joy from organizing our tasks, when we can physically follow them on analog calendars, ”she says.

In addition, “these calendars can express our style and add beauty to otherwise monotonous days.

There are a variety of beautiful and creative calendars available in bookstores and online sites to mark the months or weeks of 2022 with photos, illustrations, quotes, cartoons, puzzles and more. Extra bonus: you can frame your favorite images after each month.

A sample of the novelties:

ARTISTIC DIARY

A beautiful desk calendar called City, at MoMA from the Japanese studio Hello, presents 3D cityscapes of Tokyo, New York and Paris. Lock shapes onto the supplied display stand to showcase the 12 monthly calendars and skylines.

Artist fans Charley harper Modern depictions of birds and animals will want either the 12 x 13 inch or 6 1/2 x 14 inch studio wall calendars, featuring some of Harper’s most striking works.

All vintage enthusiasts will be delighted by one of the Paper sources Vintage Cats, Dogs, Birds, Travel, Maps or Cocktails desk calendars, with framed artwork from the Cavallini & Co paper archives.

POP CULTURE PLANNING

AT Calendars.com and other retailers, find a Descendants timeline featuring characters from the Teenage Villains TV series. There are also Batman, Wonder Woman, and Frozen II calendars.

Bridgerton fans will want a wall calendar (Universe / Rizzoli) with all of the steamy, flat, dreamy characters from the Netflix series.

There are also calendars for Outlander (Sellers Publishing), and for Mandalorian fans, calendars with portraits of all the actors of the series in costume, or one that only features The Child, in the form of photos and shapes. illustrated (Trends International Calendars).

AT Publishing worker, you’ll find themed calendars for social media favorites like cute squirrels, pets, and unusual animal friends. They also have a dedicated New York Times mini crossword calendar.

OUTDOOR ORGANIZATION

Another example of Good Mornings paper crafts is their pop-out bird calendar kit, featuring six birds including a pelican, crested kingfisher and cardinal. Fold the easy-to-assemble tabs and the birds stand up on their own.

At the MoMA store there is also a safari animal version, featuring a rhino, giraffe, gorilla, deer, bear and camel in pop-up form.

Wheelchair travelers might enjoy a calendar from the National Geographics Collection (Simon & Schuster). The photographs focus on islands, castles and houses and national parks.

The parks are also found in Cavallini & Co.s Beautifully drawn archival printed calendar, at Paper Source. Or choose Arboretum, with detailed illustrations of trees.

Those who prefer a desk blotter calendar might like the large Paper Sources blotter in grid format with plenty of writing space in each pad. Each month page is lined with a seasonal floral print.

SHOWS TIMES

the Playbill store Celebrates Broadway’s comeback with a 2022 schedule featuring some of the Theater District’s favorite musicals, like Chicago, Come From Away, and Dear Evan Hansen. Hamilton enthusiasts may want the daily wall or desk calendar with photos, lyrics, and historical facts.

SCHEDULES FOR THINKERS

The 30 Second Mysteries calendar (Simon & Schuster) would be fun for anyone who stuffs themselves with thrillers. A quick rundown of each case, mystery, and clues from the worlds of history, science, fame, and everyday life can be digested in half a minute, then the answer is on the back.

For history buffs, the History chains 2022 This day in history will be a mine of interesting facts.

Bibliophiles and writers might like The Curious Reader Calendar of People from Online Magazine Mental Floss, with trivia and fun facts about writers and literary works. What really happened the day War of the Worlds aired across the country? What did Hemingway say when he won the Nobel Prize for Literature? The daily calendar is a wealth of information for readers.

Learn new (old) words with Forgotten English (Sellers Publishing), a tear-off daily calendar of archaic and mysterious words like womblety-cropt, which in the 1850s described a drunk individual, along with historical references and word usage . It contains anecdotes on, among other things, the history of the fork, medieval holiday pranks and how Paris was redesigned.

CALENDAR OF ACTORS

“Marthe’s manual The tear-off daily calendar features Martha Stewart’s organizing, cleaning, decorating, and baking tips, such as how to soften butter, use leftover egg whites, or paint a wall.

Life Hacks 2022 (Andrews McMeel) gives daily tips and tricks for handling everything from cooking to tech to personal care.

And amateur athletes would opt for The Complete Runners Day by Day Log 2022 Planner Calendar (Simon & Schuster) a planner and log in all in one. There are inspiring monthly trials, helpful tips, and plenty of room to track your runs.