Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous As A Christian Bride In Pastels And Pays Homage To Her Mother’s Legacy





One of Bollywood's most adored and low-key couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were finally married on December 9, 2021. They officially announced the news of their marriage by sharing a series of love-filled photos on their respective GI. handles. And while we were obsessed with their wedding photos, today, December 14, 2021, they took to their Instagram profiles to share more photos from their pre-wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal broke the internet when they broke the biggest news of their lives on their respective social media on December 9, 2021. Katrina and Vicky had become Sabyasachi's bride and groom, and the internet went crazy after the wedding photos were released. went viral. Sharing the photos, the couple captioned the post as follows: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Also read: Katrina Kaif looks like a princess when she entered marriage, her sisters wore her "Phoolon Ki Chaadar" Today, December 14, 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took possession of their respective IG handles and shared some never-before-seen photos from one of their pre-wedding festivities. In the photos, Katrina and Vicky both wear outfits embroidered with pastel pink flowers. The then-bride and groom paid homage to Katrina's mother's British heritage by wearing vintage-style tailoring and wearing hand-picked flowers in a bouquet. The couple shared the photos with a caption which can be read as: "To love, honor and cherish." The then-bride Katrina opted for tailoring by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and donned a pastel tulle saree adorned with hand-cut English flowers and paired it with a long, vintage-inspired trailing veil that has gave a wedding dress effect. She completed her look with a wide choker and crystal earrings. While on the other hand, Vicky looked dashing in the pastel ash of rose bandhgala with merino wool pants encrusted with gold-plated buttons adorned with a Sabyasachi tiger. Recommended Reading: Ankita Lokhande's Mother Dances With All Her Heart During Her Daughter's "Sangeet" Ceremony On December 13, Katrina Kaif had shared a series of photos of her entry into the bride, giving the air of a princess. In the photos, we had finally gotten a glimpse of Katrina's wedding outfit, and we were totally bewildered by her beauty and how gorgeous she looked as a bride. Everything about Katrina's wedding look was perfect and inspiring and we just loved the way her team bride paired up in shades of pink and wore her. phoolon ki chadaar accompany her to her prince charming, Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote: "As we grew up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other rooted… May it always remain so! We cannot forget the great wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

