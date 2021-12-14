Vote for the Daily News Athlete for the week of December 6-11!





FORT WALTON BEACH The latest athlete of the week reveal brought more pomp and circumstance than usual. Normally, I like to surprise the winner in his class with a personalized AOTW t-shirt from the All Sports association. Their classmates rave about it, we snap a photo and the winner revel in the well-deserved spotlight. If there are any tests in progress, they are simply removed from the class. But Monday’s reveal at Fort Walton Beach High was a first. Spencer Mackenzie was at lunch when football coach Chip Petree approached the 6-foot-3 senior wrestler, caught the attention of a packed dining hall, and announced Mackenzie’s AOTW victory. Almost immediately the song began. “SPENC-ER, SPENC-ER, SPENC-ER!” It was noisy. It was dramatic. It was awesome. This exaggerated reception confirmed why I brought AOTW back. Spencer, a star of four sports, is the first wrestler to win the award alongside five cross country runners, three soccer stars, two swimmers, a volleyball player, a golfer, a soccer player and a cager . Who will join him,DonovanCampbell,Will jetton, Kemper Hodges,Ashton nunes, Kayleb wagner, Belicia O’Grady, Luc Larkin, Bailey Gable, Parker Nunley,Landon campbell,Dolloff page,Kaleb hollins,Marianne johnsonandSophie edwardsthis week? The survey is live on nwfdailynews.com until noon Thursday. The winner (the same athlete cannot win AOTW twice in a season) will receive a unique All Sports Association sponsored NWF Daily News Athlete of the Week t-shirt at their school and an article. For future purposes, applicants are accepted by email or phone at [email protected] or 252-414-4239. Coaches, fans, parents and grandparents, athletes … all submissions are welcome. Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file stats with sports editor Seth Stringer or keep your MaxPreps page up to date. Now let’s go to the vote. Nominees of the week 16AOTW Women’s basketball: Katiya Casey, Crestview Casey lost 23 points to Niceville in a 4-0 week for the Bulldogs 9-1. Men’s basketball: Latrell Sanders, Paxton In four wins for the unbeaten Bobcats (7-0), Sanders had 57 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Wrestling: Zak Vosburgh, FWB Vosburgh won his weight class in the Mountain Brook Spartan Invitationalin Alabama. Girls Football: Audrey Moore, Niceville The outside playmaker delivered two assists in the 3-0 win over Fort Walton and another penny in the 1-1 draw with Gulf Breeze. Boys Football: Michael O’Leary, Niceville O’Leary distributed five assists and found the back of the net in an 8-1 win over Mosley. Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on Twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

