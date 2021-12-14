Miss Universe or Miss World – It’s a ticket to Bollywood …

Harnaaz of Chandigarh, who made India’s name known to the world, ended a 21-year drought as Bollywood actress Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000 before her.

Harnaaz got a Bollywood ticket as soon as she became Miss Universe. Now he will start to receive offers for movies.

Yes, if we look at the story so far, this is what happened. Beauty queens who have won titles by participating in beauty pageants like Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Earth and Miss India are definitely turning to Bollywood.

Bollywood actresses like sushmita sen, aishwarya rai, priyanka chopra, lara dutta and diana hayden are prime examples.

By the way, the credit for winning the title by participating in a world-class beauty pageant goes first to Sushmita Sen. She won the title at the 43rd Miss Universe competition held in the Philippines in 1994. Before her, no Indian woman had had this title in the Miss Universe competition, although this competition had taken place 41 times before.

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai won the title of Miss World. After that, in 1997, Diana Hayden won the title of Miss World.

In 1999, Yukta Mukhi won the title of Miss India and Miss World. india has revolutionized its beauty pageant of the year 2000. This year, it is not one or two but three big titles which have come to their country.

This year, dia mirza made the buzz around the world by winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific, Lara Dutt in Miss Universe and Priyanka Chopra in Miss World.

But alas, after that India had to wait a long time for 21 years. This year, Harnaaz Sandhu ended the drought by winning the Miss Universe title.

By the way, let us tell you that different from the rest of the beauty queens, Harnaaz Sandhu already started acting in movies before winning the title.

From the age of 10, she began to take an interest in theater and theater. Her acting guru, Professor Mohit, thinks she shows off the expressions on her face very well. Not only that, she also received the award for best actor.