Inside Ankita Lokhande’s pre-wedding festivities with her friend Amruta Khanvilkar





Amruta Khanvilkar posted this. (Image courtesy: amrutakhanvilkar) New Delhi: It’s celebrity wedding season and it’s undeniable. After a string of Bollywood weddings that left us stunned, actress Ankita Lokhande is here to make our hearts beat faster as she prepares to marry Vicky Jain. Photos and videos of their pre-wedding ceremonies have gone viral, thanks to Ankita’s friend, actress Amruta Khanvilkar who shared several glimpses of the Haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Ankita, the “prettiest bride,” looked gorgeous in a red lehenga during the Haldi ceremony. Amruta shared a video where she is seen smearing Haldi on Ankita’s face. Vicky Jain too was in a good mood in an ivory sherwani. In another video, friends are seen carrying Ankita and Vicky on their shoulders. The couple are seen grooving to hit Bollywood songs in the background. Screenshot of Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram story Screenshot of Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram story Screenshot of Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram story There is more to see. Ankita Lokhande Haldi the ceremony was followed by glamor and glitter to it sangeet ceremony. The bride and groom were seen dancing together on a beautifully decorated stage during the ceremony. Ankita was dressed in a sequin lehenga while Vicky Jain wore a black three-piece suit. The ceremony also saw Ankita’s mother perfecting some dance moves on stage. Amruta Khanvilkar shared a video where Ankita also performed a dance solo. Sharing a photo of the same, Amruta wrote: “This crazy fabulous girl is playing and is full of life even after she injured her foot. Ankita Lokhande, you have my heart.” Screenshot of Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram story Screenshot of Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram story Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a series of photos of her mehendi ceremony. The bride and groom chose ethnic outfits in coordinated colors for the day. Ankita wore a pastel pink lehenga while Vicky Jain took off pastel dhoti pants and a kurta. The couple definitely turn heads, but what made us all smile was the legend of Ankita. She wrote: “The love we share makes my mehndi so beautiful … so meaningful … so memorable.” Take a look at his post: Here’s a video Ankita Lokhande shared of her pre-wedding festivities. In this, the couple are dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfits and are featured alongside members of their family. Share another photo of the “AnViki shaadi “, Ankita Lokhande called it “sacred”. Ankita Lokhande rose to fame after playing Archana in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. The actress entered Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi. She was also seen in Baaghi 3, which starred Tiger Shroff as the protagonist.

