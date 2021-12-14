Tom Bissell on “Creative Types”, new short stories, ambition

On the bookshelf Types of creation: and other stories By Tom Bissell

When a writer writes a short story about a writer, there is always a temptation to read it as autobiographical. But when a writer writes an entire book of such stories, which Tom Bissell did in his new collection, Types of creation, it fits like a mockery: I challenge you to look for me in these pages.

I hate stories about writers, Bissell admitted on a recent call from his home in Laurel Canyon, where he lived for seven years. Nonetheless, as the stories started to pile up, he began to wonder. What the hell am I doing? Why am I doing this?

What he has done, with Creative Types, is a way to approach his long and unpredictable writing career that has taken him from a rich travelogue on the disappearance of the Aral Sea (Chasing the Sea) to an adapted collaboration in a James Franco vehicle. (The Disaster Artist) with many detours along the way. New stories not only challenge stereotypes that obscure certain styles of writing, but they are humorously traversed often at the expense of the authors.

Even the title of the new book is a subtle jab. There’s a sort of implied disdain about it, Bissell said. Oh, he’s a creative guy. What does this imply? It implies flight, it implies indecision. It involves someone who might be good enough at a few things, but not really good at a thing. For Bissell, stories are a way to respond to my eerie anxieties about my own career, a way to ease the psychic burden by making fun of myself.

The My Interview with the Avenger story takes on the freewheeling style of an Esquire magazine article circa January 2007 (date matters). When a writer gets an interview with a crime-fighting vigilante, the so-called Avenger turns the situation around by asking the writer probing questions about why he gave up writing fiction in favor of hack journalism. .

That we feel close to home. For many years, Bissell subsidized his literary fiction by writing articles about long trips for magazines, but after the 2008 recession, those assignments virtually disappeared overnight. Bissell has realized, I have to find something. I need a new area to dive into here.

He made an unusual, albeit clever, pivot for video games. After publishing the book Extra Lives: Why Video Games Matter, Bissell had the opportunity to work in the industry he had written about. He jumped in with both feet, but not without apprehension.

There was a part of me that wondered, What have I done with my career? Not a large part, but a small part wondering if writing for and about this misunderstood art form of video games, which in a polished literary society is about as popular as measles is going to bring down people’s estimation of me as a writer.

In Extra Lives, Bissell wrote about falling into a state of dissolution while living abroad, playing video games, and taking a lot of drugs. He revisits this period in Love Story, with Cocaine, a piece from the new collection on a former video game writer. The story takes a metafictional turn when the narrator confesses that I want to write about interesting people, but the only things I write are about writers.

At the dawn of his fifties, Bissell learned not to obsess over the things that worried him in his youth. I don’t really think about literature in capital L anymore. I write because I like it and I write stuff I want to read and I don’t really think about what other people think of me. I think it’s a healthy place because you realize when you get older that people don’t think much of you anyway.

Inhabiting the minds of people who care a lot about what other people think of them has become a way of understanding what Bissell calls the residual shame of failing to meet an impossible standard. Part of the goal of growing as an artist is to create art that makes you happy and gives you satisfaction, things that you can be proud of even if it’s work for hire. And the rest, the career, where you enter the pantheon of contemporary literary readers of important writers, is beyond your power to determine.

This kind of career serenity prayer led to Bissell’s biggest breakthrough: The Disaster Artist, which he co-wrote with actor Greg Sestero about Sesteros’ experiences in making the cult movie The Room, which many consider to be the worst movie ever made. The book became a bestseller and was adapted into an award-winning film in which Franco played the mercurial director Tommy Wiseau. It hardly happened.

Bissell had never written a book with another writer before. Again he wondered if it was the right decision, but he was so enthralled with the material that he threw caution to the wind. The careerist reportedly said, Tom, is not collaborating with a male model actor on his life story on making a bad movie.

Hollywood is full of bad beat stories of roles not taken and jobs abandoned due to career issues. Bissell learned early on, however, that failure is often the crucible of creative growth. After his heartfelt memoir, The Father of All Things: A Sailor, His Son and Vietnam’s Legacy, faltered despite favorable reviews, it took him many years to admit that sales did not reflect the merit of ‘a book.

The Disaster Artist serves as the inspiration for one of the collection’s most intriguing stories. James [Franco] and I briefly talked about collaborating on a book together years ago, Bissell said, and from that conversation we had about what it could be, I got this wacky idea for a story. Hollywood where the oppressed assistant is in fact the psychopath and everyone else is normal. This untold story features familiar characters named James and Seth.

More recently, Bissell has experienced another radical pivot. He was a writer and developer of the adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel The Coast of Mosquitoes, and he was working on an adaptation of David Kushner’s book Masters of Doom, about the inventors of the first-person shooter genre, before that it is not scuttled by COVID-19.

While the creative types in Bissells’ book are often subjected to the unspeakable horror of literary life, for an author who puts so much of himself into his characters, they serve as an affirmation and a reminder of just how much we need to be. open as creative types and how unpredictable your life and work can be. I have no idea if, you know, in three days something is going to fall on my knees that could change the course of my life as a writer. And being aware of that possibility for me is the most exciting thing about being a writer.

Rulands’ next book, Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records, will be released in April.