Miami artist NFT Refik Anadol turns to NASA for new UK experiential art exhibition





The rise of immersive art continues with the launch next year of the first permanent space dedicated to interactive digital art in the United Kingdom. Located in the city of Coventry and called the Reel Store, the new gallery will be housed in the old Coventry Telegraph building where the city’s newspapers were once printed. It is due to open next April as part of the British City of Culture celebrations, The inaugural exhibition of the Reel Store, presented on an 800 m² fixed projection map canvas, will be designed by Turkish artist Refik Anadol. The result of a long-standing collaboration with NASA, this exhibition [Machine Memoirs: Space] uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine two million publicly accessible images of space taken by NASA satellites and telescopes, and the International Space Station, capturing the deepest regions of outer space -atmospheric, according to a project brief. anadolesMechanical hallucinations Coral dreams(2021) was a topic of discussion at Art Basel Miami Beach earlier this month. The work, presented in Miami Beach, was launched as part of an exhibition organized by the NFT Aorist platform. Anadol and his team collected 300 million pieces of nature-themed data and used 1,742,772 images of corals from publicly accessible social media platforms and processed them with machine learning classification models, according to Aorist. The Reel Store is supported by a host of funders including the UK Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sports, Coventry City Council, the Patrick Trust in Birmingham and the Government Getting Building Fund, a pot $ 900 million aimed at supporting economic recovery across the country. . The Coventry initiative reflects the current trend towards experiential art, especially among young audiences, which involves experiencing large-scale digital extravagances that can be photographed and instagrammed. High-profile immersive experiences include Superblue which opened in a massive 50,000 square foot warehouse in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood in May. Works by Es Devlin, teamLab and James Turrell are currently on display in the Miami space; full-price adult tickets cost $ 36. Ticket prices for the Reel Store are to be confirmed.

