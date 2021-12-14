The legacy of Vicente Fernandez, king of ranchera music, who died on SundayExBulletin





The king of ranchera music, Vicente Fernandez, died on Sunday. He leaves tens of millions of devoted fans across the Latino world.





AUDIE CORNISH, HOST: Vicente Fernandez died yesterday at the age of 81. He was the Mexican superstar singer, beloved throughout the Spanish speaking world, including Mexican immigrant communities in the United States. CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Fans lined up for hours to enter the huge arena at Vicente Fernandez’s famous ranch outside of Guadalajara yesterday. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) MARIACHI BAND FOR VICENTE FERNANDEZ: (Song in Spanish). KAHN: Surrounded by a sea of ​​white flowers, Fernandez’s casket has been placed center stage, with his signature wide-brimmed sombrero on top. Her decades-long mariachi support group provided the hour-long playlist of her greatest hits, while frequently pausing their voices to allow the crowds to be heard. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) MARIACHI BAND FOR VICENTE FERNANDEZ: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in Spanish). KAHN: This collective cathartic liberation was also on display in bars along Mexico City’s Garibaldi Square. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in Spanish). KAHN: Dozens of fans who don’t care about pitch or melody drank and sang Fernandez’s songs late into the night alongside one of the many mariachi bands that this square is famous for. Rosa Maria Campos went out with several friends to mourn Fernandez. ROSA MARIA CAMPOS: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: There are simply no more singers like him, lamented the 62-year-old enthusiast. He was the last. She anticipates the musical decline of Ranchera without Fernandez. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “VOLVER, VOLVER”) VICENTE FERNANDEZ: (Song in Spanish). KAHN: Still performing in tight-fitting mariachi costumes, that huge sombrero and a pistol on his hip, Fernandez’s old-school style, a mix of Mexican machismo and sappy romanticism, has lost its appeal with younger generations. And that worries Magadelena Vazquez, 52 years old. MAGADELENA VAZQUEZ: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: Frankly, today’s music has no message, she told me when I recently visited Cocula, Guadalajara, known as the birthplace of Mariachi. VAZQUEZ: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: I have two daughters, and I asked them: how is a boy going to seduce you, win you over, with what song? – she asks. Her husband hides his face in his hands and laughs. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “ACA AMONG US”) FERNANDEZ: (Song in Spanish). KAHN: Others, like Arturo Vargas, singer and guitarist for Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan, insist that Ranchera’s music and Fernandez’s legacy will endure. ARTURO VARGAS: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: His brand is significant. He will always be one of the icons of Mexican music, Vargas says, because, as Fernandez said at a farewell concert in Mexico City in 2016, his fans were everything to him. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) FERNANDEZ: (Speaking Spanish). KAHN: Seeming to be holding back tears, he told the crowd, it was always about your affection, respect and applause. And as he sings it in the song “El Rey”, not about fame or wealth. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “EL REY”) FERNANDEZ: (Song in Spanish). KAHN: Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Mexico. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “EL REY”) FERNANDEZ: (Song in Spanish). Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

