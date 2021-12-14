Apply the mining law to “bad actors”, Governor Gianforte





As a hunter and fisherman who has lived in the Upper Clark Fork River Valley between Deer Lodge and Anaconda for over 30 years, I can attest to the damaging legacy of mining on our waterways. In 1908, a massive flood carried toxic tailings from Butte to the Clark Fork River, contaminating the river and the floodplain.

To date, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent cleaning up these toxic mine tailings at Butte, Silver Bow Creek and the River. For 30 years, I have worked with local citizen groups to strive for proper contamination clean-up, and after all this time the clean-up is nowhere near being done.

What I have learned over the years is that the best way to clean up mining contamination is to prevent it in the first place. Governor Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have a chance to do this and save potential millions in cleanup costs if they enforce state bad actors law. against a former Pegasus Gold Corporation executive, as is their job.

Pegasus Golds Beal Mountain Mine is about 20 miles southwest of where I live near Anaconda, as the crow flies. This open pit cyanide heap leach mine ceased operations in 1997. A year later, Pegasus Gold declared bankruptcy.

Now, the Forest Service spends $ 350,000 of taxpayer dollars each year to alleviate Pegasus’ poor cleanup work at the now defunct Beal Mountain mine. They have to pump and treat water from the abandoned mine heap, which contains cyanide compounds and metals. The pile, which continually fills with water, must be pumped to remove the toxic water buildup and ensure that it does not result in a catastrophic release of contaminants into German Gulch Creek.

At this mine, sewage breaches in the 1990s sent selenium contaminated water downstream from the mine into German Gulch, a favorite stream for anglers due to the population of cutthroat trout in the region. genetically pure west slope. Thousands of fish were affected by the toxic selenium, and the stream took many years to recover. It is important to note that German Gulch is a tributary of Silver Bow Creek, which in turn empties into the Clark Fork River. Until threats from the Beal Mountain Mine are permanently corrected, Silver Bow Creek and the Clark Fork River will continue to be at risk of toxic pollution from the Pegasus Mine.

Phillips S. Baker was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pegasus Gold when it filed for bankruptcy. In response to Pegasus’ bankruptcy, the Montana legislature in 2001 passed an amendment to the Montana Metals Mine Reclamation Act. Governor Judy Martz, of Butte, signed the bill. The amendment contains the bad actor provision, which requires mining companies and their executives to complete past clean-up operations or reimburse the state for clean-up costs before they can obtain permits for new mines.

Today Baker is the CEO of Hecla Mining Co., which is proposing two new copper / silver mines in Northwest Montana. According to the bad actor provision, before Baker can get a permit for these new mines, he must complete the cleanup of his old mines or reimburse the state for the cleanup costs. It is Montana law, and its purpose is to protect our water and our land from further contamination.

In 2018, the State Department of Environmental Quality launched a lawsuit against Baker and Hecla, and a district court ruled that Montana’s Bad Actors Act applied in the case. However, rather than enforce the law, the Gianfortes administration dropped the case altogether.

Pollution from Pegasus mines around the state has contaminated drinking water, damaged farmland, and caused lasting damage to fish and wildlife habitats as well as our public lands. Now is the time for the governor and the DEQ to enforce the law, a law passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the legislature. The law is clear: if you make a toxic mess, if you pollute our lands and waters, injure our fish, wildlife and public lands, you must clean it up before you can get a permit for a new mine.

Please governor, do your job.

Kathy Hadley sits on the Board of Directors of the National Wildlife Federation and the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee. It has focused its conservation efforts on protecting and conserving wildlife habitat, restoring natural resources, and maintaining public access to public lands.