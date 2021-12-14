Afterlife Cast Shawshank Redemption Actor Bob Gunton as Egon’s replacement





Bob Gunton is probably best known for playing villainous Warden Norton in Frank Darabont’s “The Shawshank Redemption,” but he’s surely appeared in your favorite movies and series over the years. He’s an actor in “That Guy”. You know his face and recognize him when he appears, which makes it all the more ironic as his contribution to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is unrecognizable. He replaced Ego in the prologue, and the VFX team used a scan of his real face to help age their photo-real Egon, which was built on his look in the original film. Reitman recently revealed a lot about the journey to make Egon appear onscreen once again for Drew Taylor of TheWrap and not only revealed Gunton’s role in Ghostbuster’s return, but also a bit of his reasoning. It’s a family story, after all, and the director wanted the emotional core to be at the center of the ending, not the show. “The idea was generational forgiveness and being able to say goodbye and to accomplish that we were going to have to create an impossible moment onscreen, a moment in which the four Ghostbusters stand side by side one last time, a moment in where the original ghost hunters can say goodbye to Egon, who was my favorite ghost hunter. And a moment in which a granddaughter first meets her grandfather and a woman forgives and hugs her father. “ He went so far as to say that he wanted the movie to end with a hug, not a blast, and maybe that’s why I answered it so well. If they only brought Egon back to throw him in a big doomsday action scene I would have dismissed him, but at this point I was ready to see Egon make amends with his daughter and hook up with him. her granddaughter, so the emotional finale worked for me.

