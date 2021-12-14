Kareena Kapoor Khans spokesperson gives clarification after actor tests positive for COVID

Actor official spokesperson Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement after the actor and his close friend Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. It has been reported that the two can be super spread out as they had attended several parties over the past few weeks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has guided anyone who has come in contact with one or both to undergo an RT-PCR test. Now, Kareena’s spokesperson has clarified that the actor contracted COVID during a private dinner.

The spokesperson said: “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She was careful every time she went out. Sadly, this time, she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID during an intimate dinner party where a few friends gathered to make up for it. It was not a big party as has been reported. Among that group was one person who seemed sick and had a cough, and eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner and put others in danger. “

He further added: “As soon as she tested positive, she self-quarantined and follows the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the disease. It is not fair to blame her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also cares and cares about protecting her family. “

Almost a week earlier, Kareena and Amrita had shown up to a meeting hosted by Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor, at her Mumbai residence.