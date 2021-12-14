The Goldbergs songwriter and actor Hayley Orrantia talks new song, new movie, and still challenges herself

When it comes to the holidays, Hayley Orrantia says she’s a bit more Grinch than Chris Kringle. On the other hand, she loves winter. So while perhaps the pomp and circumstances traditionally associated with the season are not necessarily her cup of tea, the comfort that can accompany December does have its delights. Orrantia, who is an accomplished country songwriter and recent American Music Awards presenter, is also known for her accomplishments as an actress, particularly in the ABC comedy. The Goldbergs.

Fans Can Then See Orrantia In The Upcoming Festive Film Christmas is canceled. The film, which also stars Dermot Mulroney and Janel Parrish, will be released on Thursday, December 16. For Amazon’s release, which she calls a truly funny, scorching, and eccentric comedy, Orrantia wrote a heartfelt track, The Same Way, which shows her writing touch and affinity for love songs.

I was just going on my gut, Orrantia told the American songwriter. What I thought the director really wanted based on his direction. I like songs that involve winter elements but don’t talk about the holidays themselves. Winter song by Sara Bareilles is one of my favorites. It really inspired the tone of my song.

For the new movie, Orrantias’ character comes home for the holidays to visit his recently widowed father, only to find out he’s dating his nemesis from high school. Thus, the character of Orrantias tries to separate them before the end of the holidays. Shot in Chicago in May, the film sparked Orrantia’s love of acting, she says. Like an Olympic athlete training for the first time with other Olympic athletes, Orrantia learned new techniques and saw new approaches to the profession that she could take back to her home team. For the song, Orrantia mentioned to the director, Prathana Mohan, that she was a singer-songwriter and that if she needed some new original music for the film, she would be happy to write something.

And she said give it a go, Orrantia said.

She did and now The Same Way has around 100,000 streams on YouTube just in less than a week after its December 10th release. But that’s not the only song that’s racking up streams for Orrantia, 27, from Texas. Her song Strong, Sweet & Southern garnered nearly half a million views on YouTube. This song, which is about the kind of men Orrantia wants in her life, she said with a chuckle, is fast becoming her signature.

I really miss upbeat songs, Orrantia says of the 2016 single. When it comes to me and the piano, I tend to gravitate towards ballads. But I got this idea based on a quote I saw online I love my men like I love my tea: strong, sweet, and southern. I was like, how isn’t that a country song? I had fun putting southern quips and sayings together in this fun and sassy song.

In 2019, Orrantia released its first EP, The way out. The album was written during tumultuous times for the artist. Shed found out that she was dating someone who was basically lying about her identity. The person flew to Orrantia. It was a nightmare. But writing music allowed him to understand the moment and also to grow from it. It represented and enabled the next phase of his life. For Orrantia, music has long been a marker of new eras.

I grew up listening to all kinds of music, she says. When I was nine I was singing on the radio in the car with a family friend and she pulled over and said hey you got a pretty good voice do you wanna sing to your parents when they come home ?

Orrantia sang a capella for her parents and they saw her talent. Soon she is taking music lessons. At age 14, Orrantia was in her first songwriting sessions with professional writers. Since some children know they want to be doctors or athletes, Orrantia knew she wanted to be a musician. It wasn’t so much that she knew she wanted, or that she would devote the next decades of her life to music, it was just what she knew she wanted to do today and tomorrow. She remembers looking in the bathroom mirror, singing into a hairbrush, imitating songs she had just heard on the radio or watched on TV. Orrantia later found herself on the music contest show the X factor.

When X factor came, she said, I was comfortable on stage to play. Growing up I was do festivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area almost every week. Corn The X factor the experience was very [enlightening]. I have the impression that these kinds of shows, even if they claim to promote the development of artists, it’s more that they put on a show, which was a really hard lesson to learn at 17 years old.

Orrantia didn’t come off The X Factor as the season winner, but she did come out with a ton of extra experience. Any chance of seeing behind the curtain of Hollywood is good if you plan to strive on its stage for a lifetime. Today, Orrantia is on one of the most popular network shows. The comedy, The Goldbergs, just renewed for a ninth season and stars Jeff Garlin. Orrantia started trying out acting roles because managers told her that a TV show as a vehicle for her musical career could be beneficial. But land on The Goldbergs opened her up to a whole new world that she has since fallen in love with.

If it wasn’t for this show, she said, I don’t know how long I would be able to keep pushing to play. I fell in love with writing and acting in particular. Being a part of it was so special. It’s a bit similar to music, you portray and are vulnerable. It’s a form of therapy for me.

It’s a love that Christmas is canceled has since refueled. Opportunities like these have also helped build Orrantias fame, which she can capitalize on for fun events like showing at the 2021 AMAs. At the recent ceremony, she presented the award for best country duo and presented the award to the Osborne brothers, whom she knows. After The X factor, she met them during a one-off show over a weekend. She has since followed their careers and seen their ups and downs, including a brother who has turned gay in a musical landscape that is not often open to these issues. She remembers telling them back then that they would be heading for big things. Now she was there in one of the times that it came to pass.

Being able to present them with that award on stage, Orrantia said, and then talk to them about it was really cool.

Looking to the future, Orrantia is involved in many projects, from artistic to helping her family’s real estate business. She hopes to earn director credits in the future, first on The Goldbergs then in other creative fields. It will present programs to various networks. In short, she will continue to roll the creative ball on the descent. Questioning yourself is the key, she says. Especially musically.

Whether it’s me listening to another artist and feeling like they’ve hit the nail on the head with their lyrics, she said, or I’m writing about things the most. vulnerable and as raw as possible that will then resonate with other people, it’s just the most rewarding feeling in the world.

