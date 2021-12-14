Dragon Ball actor and narrator Joji Yanami has died aged 90





One of Yanamis’ most famous characters was Kaio-sama for Dragon Ball. Screenshot: / Bird Studio / H / YouTube Joji yanami was a pillar of the Dragon ball franchise. During his career he has expressed several Dragon ball characters, as well as serving as an anime narrator. His agency Aoni Production announced that the veteran voice actor passed away on December 3 at the age of 90. Nikkan Sports reports that a closed funeral service has taken place for her family members. Aoni Production wrote that she wanted to express her sincere gratitude to Yanami for her kindness during her lifetime. Born in Tokyo, Yanami began his career in the 1960s, voicing characters in Wolf Boy Ken, Osomatsu-kun, Cyborg 009, and the Moomin lively. Over the next decade, he landed roles in Ashita no Joe, Devilman, Mazinger Z, and Cute honey. Yanami also voiced Gennai in Digimon and a handful of characters in Time Bokan. But maybe he’s best known for his Dragon ball job. In 1986, he will begin working on the first animated series, voicing Narrator, Dr. Briefs, King, Dr. Frappe and Mousee. For Dragon ball z, He would narrate the show again as well as the voice of the characters Kaio-sama (aka King Kai) and add Bobbidi to his lineup of Comic voice. His most recent Dragon ball job was to voice Kaio-sama and do the storytelling for Dragon ball super in 2015. That same year, he also did the storytelling for Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F. Yanami would go on extended leave, the roles would be recast, and these performances would be his last, ending a body of work that spawned more than five decades. The career of Yanamis encompassed so much history of the anime from when the anime took off until it really went global. He’s had an incredible career, voicing a variety of memorable characters in a now classic anime. May he rest in peace.

